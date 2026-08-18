Elon Musk’s wealth jumps $30.7bn in 24 hours as SpaceX shares rebound

Key Points

Elon Musk’s estimated wealth rose by $30.7 billion in 24 hours to $894.9 billion on August 18, 2026.

in 24 hours to on August 18, 2026. Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires ranking continues to place Musk as the world’s richest person.

The latest gain reflects the continuing rebound in SpaceX shares after their sharp post-IPO decline.

Musk owns about 48.4 per cent of SpaceX , according to a recent regulatory filing.

, according to a recent regulatory filing. SpaceX shares rose to about $146.23 on August 17, after trading below the $135 IPO price in July.

Main Story

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has seen his fortune surge by $30.7 billion in just 24 hours, taking his estimated net worth to $894.9 billion, as shares in SpaceX continued their recovery from a sharp sell-off following the company’s historic stock-market debut.

According to the latest Forbes Real-Time Billionaires ranking, Musk’s wealth increased by about 3.55 per cent, maintaining his position as the world’s richest person. The movement highlights how quickly the fortunes of ultra-wealthy entrepreneurs can change when their wealth is heavily tied to publicly traded companies.

Musk’s latest wealth increase is particularly significant because much of his fortune is linked to SpaceX. A regulatory filing shows that he retained a 48.4 per cent stake in the rocket, satellite and artificial-intelligence company as of June 30.

The SpaceX stake means that movements in the company’s share price can translate into tens of billions of dollars being added to, or wiped from, Musk’s paper wealth within a short period.

The SpaceX effect

SpaceX has become the biggest driver of the extraordinary swings in Musk’s fortune since its historic initial public offering in June.

The company priced its IPO at $135 per share, raising about $75 billion and giving SpaceX an initial valuation of approximately $1.77 trillion.

When trading began, however, investor demand pushed the stock sharply higher. SpaceX shares opened at $150 and eventually closed their first trading session at $160.95, giving the company a market value of roughly $2.2 trillion and helping push Musk above the $1 trillion wealth threshold. Forbes subsequently estimated his fortune at about $1.1 trillion after the first trading session.

That milestone made Musk the world’s first trillionaire on paper.

But the spectacular rise was followed by equally dramatic volatility.

SpaceX shares subsequently fell heavily, at one point dropping below their $135 IPO price in July. Reuters reported that the decline reflected concerns including the company’s valuation, heavy spending on AI and technology infrastructure, and broader market pressures.

The stock has since recovered. On Monday, August 17, SpaceX shares rose to an intraday high of about $149.79 before closing at $146.23, their strongest level since July 10.

Why the latest rebound matters

The recovery has once again demonstrated the extraordinary sensitivity of Musk’s wealth to SpaceX’s market value.

SpaceX has also attracted significant investor interest because its business stretches beyond rockets. The company combines its traditional space-launch operations with Starlink satellite internet and artificial-intelligence ambitions, giving investors exposure to several high-growth technology markets.

Its latest financial performance has also underscored the importance of Starlink. Barron’s reported that Starlink generated about $4.29 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2026, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of SpaceX’s revenue during the period.

Musk’s other major assets include his stake in Tesla and interests in companies such as xAI, Neuralink and The Boring Company, meaning his overall wealth is spread across electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, space technology, satellite communications and other emerging technologies.

The Tesla factor

Tesla remains another major pillar of Musk’s fortune.

He owns a significant stake in the electric vehicle manufacturer, while the company is also increasingly positioning itself as an artificial-intelligence and robotics business.

Musk has said Tesla could complete the design phase, or “tape out,” of its next-generation AI6 chip by December 2026, provided development can be accelerated with AI.

In semiconductor manufacturing, tape-out is the point at which a chip design is finalised and sent for production.

The proposed AI6 chip is expected to support Tesla’s ambitions in autonomous driving and humanoid robotics. The company has also been linked to a reported $16.5 billion manufacturing agreement with Samsung Electronics for the chips.

A fortune that moves with the market

Musk’s latest $30.7 billion gain is not equivalent to receiving $30.7 billion in cash.

His net worth is largely an estimate based on the market value of his holdings. When SpaceX, Tesla or other assets rise in value, the estimated value of his wealth rises accordingly. When their valuations fall, his net worth can decline just as dramatically.

That was evident after SpaceX’s IPO, when the company’s shares experienced a sharp correction from their June highs.

Recent filings also show how valuable Musk’s SpaceX position has become. Reuters reported that his 48.4 per cent stake was worth more than $900 billion based on market prices at the time of its August 13 report.

The discrepancy between that valuation and Forbes’ current estimate of Musk’s overall fortune reflects the fact that net-worth calculations incorporate his other assets and liabilities, as well as different valuation methodologies and market prices.

What to watch

The immediate focus for investors is whether SpaceX can sustain its recovery as more shares become available for trading.

Another tranche of approximately 319 million SpaceX shares is scheduled to become tradable on August 20, potentially increasing the supply of shares available in the market.

That development could create additional volatility, particularly if early investors or employees decide to sell.

At the same time, investors will be watching SpaceX’s performance in Starlink, artificial intelligence and space launches, while Tesla’s autonomous-driving and robotics ambitions could influence the value of Musk’s other major asset.

Bottom Line

Elon Musk’s latest $30.7 billion one-day wealth increase is another illustration of the extraordinary relationship between his fortune and the market value of SpaceX.

The rebound has pushed his estimated wealth back towards the trillion-dollar mark after the post-IPO correction. But with SpaceX shares still volatile and another major share-unlock approaching, Musk’s fortune could continue to experience billion-dollar swings in either direction.

In Musk’s case, becoming hundreds of billions richer—or poorer—can now be a matter of what happens in the stock market over a single trading session.