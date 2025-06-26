Eko DisCo Announces Plans To Eliminate Estimated Billing

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has reiterated its commitment to phasing out estimated billing through its approved metering initiatives.

During its inaugural customer engagement session held in the newly created Ajele District, EKEDC’s Acting CEO, Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh—represented by Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Joseph Esenwa—addressed concerns over billing practices and meter availability. She assured customers of the company’s dedication to improving service delivery and strengthening community engagement.

Momoh noted that EKEDC currently implements two metering schemes approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC): the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme and the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) initiative.

“The MAF, introduced under the Presidential Metering Initiative, is designed to provide prepaid meters to Band A customers by channeling government-backed funding through MAP providers to address existing metering gaps,” she explained.

Momoh appealed to residents to support the company’s efforts by reporting energy theft and helping protect electricity infrastructure. She emphasized that curbing illegal activities would enhance service delivery across the region.

The Ajele District, carved out of the Islands District, covers Lagos Island communities including Iga Idunganran, Oba of Lagos Palace, Adeniji Adele, Idumagbo, Marina, Broad Street, Onikan, and Isale-Eko. The creation of the district is aimed at fostering closer relationships with residents and improving response to service issues.

In a show of solidarity, a delegation of the White Cap Chiefs representing the Oba of Lagos—led by the Obanikoro of Lagos and Ido Oluwo Ile, Chief Adesoji Ajayi-Bembe—commended EKEDC’s anti-theft efforts. The delegation also urged the company to enhance safety measures, particularly during the rainy season, and called for stronger collaboration with government and local stakeholders.

Ajayi-Bembe further encouraged community leaders to educate residents on the dangers of illegal connections and to discourage the use of unauthorised technicians. He urged residents to report faults and complaints only through official EKEDC channels.