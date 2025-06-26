Ex-Convict, Accomplice Arrested For N25,000 Robbery In Mile 12

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended two men, including a recently released ex-convict, for allegedly robbing a passerby of N25,000 in the Mile 12 area of Lagos.

The suspects, identified as 33-year-old Yemi Aparaojo, also known as Asa, and 37-year-old Samuel Adekunle, alias Omo-jo-Ibo, were said to have approached the victim under the pretext of seeking financial assistance. According to the police, the men forcibly took the money offered in goodwill before physically assaulting the victim.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight last week, was reported by the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) via its official Facebook page on Wednesday. Aparaojo had only recently regained freedom in May after serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence at the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre. Adekunle, described by authorities as a notorious figure linked to several traffic robberies in the Ajelogo and Ketu areas, had reportedly been on the police radar prior to the incident.

RRS operatives moved swiftly following a tip-off from the victim, who spotted the assailants at Mile 12. Aparaojo and Adekunle were promptly arrested, while two other accomplices managed to flee through the nearby Ketu Market.

Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, has ordered the immediate arraignment of the suspects. Meanwhile, RRS Commander, CSP Sola Jejeloye, has intensified security patrols around Ketu and Mile 12 to curb the growing wave of street crime.

The police confirmed that efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects and bring the entire gang to justice.