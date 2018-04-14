Ekiti Primary Election: PDP Says there will be no Imposition of Candidate

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed that there would be no imposition of candidate in its primary election for Ekiti gubernatorial race.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), revealed this on Friday while receiving Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms from two aspirants to the governorship seat at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

The aspirants are former Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Professor Kolapo Olusola, incumbent Deputy Governor of the state.

Akubundu asserted that the election will be free and fair.

“I want to assure you that there will not be imposition of candidate or impunity. We will respect the wish, expectations and aspirations of the people as one of the mandates given to us is to do what is right.

“The guideline of the party has stipulated the process to follow; we will follow it.

“I assure you that the primary will be free, fair and credible in Ekiti, which is the first state we are going to conduct it,” the Secretary said.