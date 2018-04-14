Lagos Government Pays N9.3b as Pension

The Lagos State Government said it has paid N9.3 billion as pension to 2,466 retirees in the state, between May 2017 and March 2018.

The Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Akintola Benson-Oke, revealed this at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing in Lagos.

“The state government, through the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), paid the sum of N9.3 billion into the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) of 2,466 public retirees, within the last one year.

“From August 2015 to date, the sum of N35.92 billion has been paid into the RSA of 8,731 retirees, deceased and withdrawn staff.

“There has been continued significant reduction in outstanding backlog of terminal entitlements of retired public servants,” he said.

“The ministry will continue to sensitise retirees on activities of pension fraudsters so that they will get their entitlements without hitch,” he said.

The commissioner added that the ministry would distribute welfare packages to no fewer than 8, 000 pensioners aged 70 and above this year.

On the payment of death benefit, he said that 80 beneficiaries of deceased employees in the state were paid N220.7 million within the period.

The commissioner said that the state’s Public Service Staff Development Centre trained 3, 737 officers in the last one year, in order to provide solutions to problems on human capacity through learning and development initiatives, using technology-driven resources.

“The essence is not only for self-development, but for the skills and knowledge acquired to be deployed on the job for impactful service delivery to teeming populace of Lagos State,” he said.

The Commissioner thanked the 17 labour unions in the state public service for supporting the government in creating a safe, conflict-free and productive workplace.

“It is historic to note that in the last three years, this administration has not witnessed any form of crisis, protests or agitations by labour unions,” Benson-Oke said.