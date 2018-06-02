Ekiti 2018: CAN Charges Christians to Vote Candidates of Their Choice

The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti state chapter, has charged its members to go out en masse and vote for candidate of their choice without any of intimidation or harassment.

The body also warned critical stakeholders in the election to abide by the rules of the game and shun acts capable of undermining the process.

Specifically, CAN warned the security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to subvert the people’s will during the July 14 governorship election in the State.

These were contained in the communiqué issued at its plenary meeting held at First Baptist Church, Odo Ayedun in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Friday.

The communique was jointly signed by its State Chairman, Reverend Joshua Orikogbe and Secretary, Rev Ipinlaye Samuel.

“We implore INEC and security agencies to be neutral and independent and create conducive atmosphere for free, fair and credible election.

The religious body also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to devise ways to curtail killings in the North East and North Central Nigeria, describing how Christians were being mowed down by suspected insurgents and killer herdsmen as horrendous and unacceptable to the body.

The body said the matter became worse and more frightening, with the way these assailants now deployed their arsenals against Christians, by killing worshipers and the people in their places of worship.

The body also mourned the deaths of the CAN General Secretary, Abuja, Dr Musa Asake and the General Overseer of the Chapel of His Glory in Ekiti, Dr Rev Kunle Salami.

“We call on all Christians to go out and vote for candidates of their choices without fear or intimidation. We also appeal to losers to embrace the winner and equally strive to abide by the rules of elections.

“We solicit that the federal government should expedite action for the speedy release of Leah Sharibu, one of the schoolgirls who has been in the captivity for over three months.

“The federal government should not just release her, they should bring her captors and the perpetrators of all form of killings in Nigeria to book while we charge our people to be security conscious wherever they may be,” CAN advised.

The religious association begged President Buhari to place high premium on youth employment, saying empowerment of these category of population will help in combating insecurity that was daily wreaking havoc on Nigerians.

The Christian body pleaded for religious harmony in the country, saying nothing can profit the nation whose citizens are killing each other due to religious differences.