Ekiti 2018: APC Reschedules Gov. Primary for Saturday

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has rescheduled the Ekiti State governorship primary for Saturday, May 12.

Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, explained this in a statement that the decision to reschedule the primary followed consultations between the party National Working Committee (NWC), aspirants and stakeholders.

The APC national leadership had earlier announced Friday, May 11, as the date for a fresh primary for the July 14 Ekiti governorship election.

This followed the cancellation of the May 5, primary which was marred by violence, a development the party leadership described as very condemnable.

The party stakeholders from the South West had on Tuesday in Abuja, met with the 33 aspirants contending for the party ticket to contest the Ekiti governorship election.

The aspirants include: Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Sen. Femi Ojudu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters.

Others are Chief Segun Oni, a former Governor of the state and Mr. Bamidele Opeyemi among others.

Chief Bisi Akande, former National Chairman of the party, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, said the leaders would advise the party national leadership on the proposed fresh primary in Ekiti.

Chief Akande said the meeting took a decision on what would be best for the party and the country generally, adding that a consensus candidate might be an option for the aspirants.

“Consensus is already in our Constitution and it is an option; also primary election is already in our Constitution.

“But what we want is the general happiness of the leaders of the party, the contestants and our party,” he said.

He, however, added that the aspirants were asked to think about arriving at a consensus candidate, ahead of the rescheduled primary.