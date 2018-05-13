‘I’m Not Disturbed about Conspiracy Against Me in APC Primary’ – Fayemi

One of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kayode Fayemi, on Saturday, May 12, said that he was unbothered by the alleged conspiracy against him by some of the aspirants

Fayemi spoke with newsmen after he voted in the reschedule governorship primary held in Ado – Ekiti.

He said; “as a true democrat and leader I have a large heart to accommodate everybody and hoped that the party would emerge stronger after the primary.

“It is a competition; people devise all sorts of means when they are in a competition. What is important is that after the exercise whoever emerges winner will be the candidate of the party and to my expectation, all of us will embrace whoever that person is.”

Assessing the reschedule election, the minister said “It is a much better arrangement today, it is orderly, the instructions are clear, there is no rowdiness in any part of the exercise.

“The committee has done an incredibly good job and the security is also tight. People who have no business are not allowed in. In all these, so far so good. But we can’t reach a conclusion until after the whole exercise.”

Also speaking, another aspirant, chief Segun Oni in an interview said he was more concerned about the output of the election committee of the All Progressives Congress governorship primary than its membership.

Oni said anyone could conduct the primary in as much as the integrity of the election was not compromised.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the party said “that there were protests over the aborted primary because there was suspicion about the integrity of the primary.

On his assessment of the exercise, he said “No problems, you can only be satisfied with the output and the output is what I’m telling you is good.

“You complain about membership when the output of the membership is suspicious. If it is not suspicious, nothing concerns me about the membership.

“Even if you bring people from any part of the world, if their output is good we will commend it, and if their output is bad, of course, we will criticise it.

“Our suspicion the other time was about the output and not the membership.”