Eid-El-Kabir: Federal Government Okays Tuesday, Wednesday as Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd August as public holidays to mark the 2018 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined Nigerians to use the period to embrace the virtues of love and sacrifice for the unity and development of the nation.

In a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar, the minister called on Nigerians both at home and abroad to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination in ensuring a peaceful and united Nigeria.