NEC Inaugurates Committee on Decentralization of Police

The National Economic Council (NEC) Thursday in Abuja constituted a committee headed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to come up with recommendations on fresh moves to decentralise the Nigeria Police.

Briefing journalists at the end of the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in the Presidential Villa, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd.), said decentralisation of police would aid greater access to information unlike the current centralised approach.

The NSA also said the move had become compelling in view of what he described as asymmetric threats to security in the country, pointing out that the situation has made it imperative for states to collaborate with security agencies in tackling security crises.

Furthermore, he said the volume of threats to security in Nigeria could not be easily overcome and hence, the necessity to consider the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police.