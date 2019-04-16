EFCC Makes Fresh Moves to Arrest of Ajumogobia

A mild drama is brewing within the premises of Ikeja High Court, as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have laid siege in a bid to arrest a former Federal High Court Judge, Justice Rita Ofili Ajumogobia .

This followed the striking out of the 30 count charge suit against Justice Ajumogibia by Justice Hakeem Oshodi.

Ajumogobia is facing charges bordering on corruption and abuse of office by a public officer.

The court had what EFCC did as a waste of judicial time.

The Judge had berated the EFCC for asking that the case be struck out based on an appeal court judgement in favour of another judge accused of corruption.

Oshodi accused EFCC of leading the court on while going ahead to call more witnesses.

Ajumogobia who wore a leg cast on her right leg, had proceeded out of the court but fled back upstairs intp the court when she saw armed operarives of the commission who were waiting to arrest her.

The Judge is currently holed up inside the court, while the operatives are outside the door waiting to arrest her.