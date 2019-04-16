NUC Accredits 18 Degree Programmes at Sokoto State University

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited 18 degree programmes of the Sokoto State University, while five other degree programmes have partial accreditation.

Making the revelation during the sixth matriculation of its new students on Tuesday, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sani Mohammad Dangoggo, also said 200 members of staff of the institution have been sponsored to pursue post graduate programmes in and outside the country.

He said while administering matriculation oaths to 2,074 undergraduate students for 2018/2019 academic session, that the students cut across the Faculty of Art/Social Science, Faculty of Science and Faculty of Education.

He further stated that 13,000 candidates applied for admission in the university for 2018/2019 academic session but 2,074 were lucky to be admitted.

He therefore urged the newly admitted students to study hard.

“I would like to congratulate you for this epoch making event; you are lucky to be considered to study in this prestigious university,” he said.

He also urged them to shun social vices but advised them to squarely face their studies.

Dangoggo added that the school had excelled in the area of research.

“This university has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with various institutions in the areas of staff and students’ exchange. The universities include Zinder University Niger Republic, Islamic University of Uganda, University of Lahare Pakistan and Kampala International University Uganda,” he said.

Source: Thisday