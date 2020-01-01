EFCC Hands over Recovered Property to National Directorate of Employment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 handed over a forfeited property to the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, for use as office.

The property, located on Plot 1076 Cadastral Zone, Sector B 18, Gudu District, Abuja was recovered in a case between the Federal Government and Emmanuel Enesi Ozigi and two others, namely: Home Vestors Concepts Ltd & Knight Consulting Ltd.

The EFCC secured the final forfeiture of the property to the Federal Government on February 15, 2018, at the conclusion of forfeiture processes in a Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

The hand over formalities were conducted by the Secretary to EFCC, Olanipekun Olukoyede, who conveyed the Commission’s excitement at handing the property over to an agency of the Federal Government, noting that the gesture, like the others that preceded it, testifies to the successes of the anti-corruption fight.

Director General of NDE, Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan in his remarks, commended the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu for his relentless efforts in the anti-corruption fight, and expressed happiness that the NDE now has an office it could call its own, having occupied rented offices for 32 years.

Source: VON