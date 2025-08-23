EFCC Declares Atiku’s Son-In-Law, Bashir Haske, Wanted For Alleged Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Abdullahi Bashir Haske, a businessman and son-in-law of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, wanted over alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The commission, in a notice issued on Friday, appealed to members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts to contact its offices across the country.

According to EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, Haske, 38, was last known to reside at No. 6 Mosley Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and 952/953 Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the commission at its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja office, or through 08093322644; its email address: info@efcc.gov.ng; or the nearest police station and other security agencies,” Oyewale said.

The anti-graft agency did not provide further details on the allegations against Haske.