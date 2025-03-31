EFCC Chairman Envisions a Corruption-Free Nigeria: Calls for Collective Action

In a heartfelt message delivered in Abuja on Sunday, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, expressed his optimism regarding Nigeria’s potential to eradicate corruption. Speaking during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, he urged citizens to harness their collective determination and commitment in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

“Tackling corruption is not just a goal; it’s achievable through our courageous readiness and shared responsibility,” Olukoyede emphasized.

He underscored the resilience of the Nigerian people against corrupt practices, stating, “Nigerians are stronger than corruption. Our collective resolve cannot be undermined by any corrupt act. Together, we possess the power to confront and conquer these challenges.”

In his message to Muslims celebrating the end of Ramadan, Olukoyede encouraged them to embody the core values of the holy month—self-denial, discipline, and sacrifice—and to apply these principles in a renewed commitment to reject corruption.

He said, “I congratulate our Muslim community and urge you to let the lessons of Ramadan inspire greater resolve in avoiding corrupt behaviors. The essence of Eid-el-Fitr magnifies Allah’s benevolence and sacrifice. May it instill in us the virtues of love, peace, and joy, fueling our desire to stand against corruption.”

Olukoyede reassured Nigerians of the enduring fight against corruption, stating that the EFCC is accelerating its efforts to combat economic and financial crimes. “The anti-corruption war is ongoing, and the EFCC is gaining momentum in our mission to eradicate these unlawful activities,” he affirmed.