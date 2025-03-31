BREAKING: President Tinubu Appoints Oloriegbe as NHIA Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe as the Chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA). This appointment, effective March 11, 2025, marks a notable return to service for Oloriegbe, who previously represented the Kwara Central Senatorial District in the 9th Senate.

Dr. Oloriegbe’s extensive experience in health policy and management will be invaluable in this new role. As the former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health from 2019 to 2023, he played a pivotal role in shaping health legislation and advocating for improved healthcare access across Nigeria. His leadership during that time was characterized by a commitment to addressing the nation’s pressing health concerns.

Educated at prestigious institutions, Dr. Oloriegbe holds a Master’s degree in Coaching and Consultation from the University of Oxford, UK, and HEC Paris, as well as a Bachelor’s in Medicine and Surgery from Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna State. His qualifications reflect not only his medical expertise but also his dedication to leadership in health management.

Dr. Oloriegbe is a respected member of several professional organizations, including the Nigerian Medical Association, the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, and the International Aids Society. His affiliations highlight a deep-rooted commitment to advancing healthcare standards and policies in Nigeria.

As he embarks on this four-year term, Dr. Oloriegbe’s goal will be to enhance the effectiveness of the NHIA in providing accessible and quality health insurance for all Nigerians.