Troops flatten illegal oil camp, capture terrorist spies in nationwide sweep

Key points

Nigerian Army formations achieved multi-theater operational breakthroughs against bandit syndicates, insurgents, and economic saboteurs over a 24-hour cycle.

Ground troops in Kaduna State successfully repelled an ambush sprung by an estimated force of over 50 heavily armed terrorists.

Special anti-illegal bunkering units uncovered and demolished a hidden crude oil refining camp in Rivers State’s Orashi National Forest.

Tactical intelligence operators in Niger and Adamawa states captured several enemy informants and reconnaissance spies scouting defense assets.

Military search-and-rescue teams mobilized in Plateau State to track down and rescue an abducted three-year-old child.

Main Story

The Nigerian Army has reported a string of decisive operational victories across various regional theaters within a 24-hour window, successfully neutralizing insurgent combatants, dismantling economic sabotage infrastructure, and intercepting specialized criminal networks.

According to an official defense briefing made available in Abuja, front-line infantry units, tactical reconnaissance teams, and joint security detachments executed well-coordinated raids, ambushes, and rescue missions. The continuous offensive aims to maintain severe operational pressure on armed bandit groups, kidnappers, and non-state actors destabilizing national security.

In the North-East zone, troops of the 73 Battalion (Motorised) deployed to Borno State neutralized an active insurgent scout after setting up an ambush near Malari village in the Konduga Local Government Area. Following a separate assault in the Biu Local Government Area, the 162 Amphibious Battalion executed sweeping exploitation maneuvers, recovering heavy hardware including a PKT machine gun, over 1,000 rounds of specialized ammunition, and seven logistics motorcycles.

Meanwhile, specialized intelligence arrests were recorded in Damasak and Adamawa State, where troops captured a suspected narcotics supplier and an active terrorist informant.

Simultaneously, heavy kinetic clashes erupted in the North-West, where troops assigned to Operation Fansan Yamma successfully fought their way through a massive ambush mounted by a force of over 50 suspected terrorists during a patrol in Kaduna’s Kachia Local Government Area. In Zamfara State, rapid response teams picked up eight suspected terrorists, seizing communications gear, handheld radios, and military camouflage uniforms.

Further down in Niger State, Operation Savannah Shield operatives intercepted two terrorist scouts conducting reconnaissance around military installations in Borgu, while also capturing a three-man cell directly linked to the recent abduction of a medical practitioner.

The security sweeps extended across the North-Central, Eastern, and Niger Delta regions. In Plateau State, an emergency search-and-rescue operation was activated following the kidnapping of a three-year-old toddler in Bassa, resulting in the immediate arrest of a criminal informant in Mangu. In Benue and Abia states, joint forces forced bandits to abandon fabricated firearms and rounded up three suspected gunrunners possessing locally made Dane guns and live cartridges.

Finally, in the coastal swamps of Rivers State, anti-illegal bunkering units raided the Orashi National Forest, completely destroying an active, illicit crude oil refinery and seizing specialized petroleum processing equipment.

The Issues

Combating sophisticated information networks used by insurgents who deploy local informants and spies to monitor military installations.

Securing expansive, dense woodland terrains like the Orashi National Forest against highly organized economic sabotage syndicates.

Managing complex, multi-state tactical troop allocations to concurrently tackle urban kidnapping, drug trafficking, and heavy rural banditry.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the strategic positioning of the ongoing military operations across the country, the official defense report stated: “In Niger State, troops of Operation Savannah Shield arrested three suspected terrorists linked to the abduction of a medical doctor and recovered phones, cash and materials believed to be connected to criminal activities. The troops also apprehended two suspected terrorist spies allegedly conducting reconnaissance around military facilities in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.”

Confirming the ultimate objective of the continuous defense operations, the military report added: “Ongoing operations across various theatres remain focused on sustaining pressure on terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements threatening national security,”

What’s Next

Intelligence teams will interrogate the captured scouts and facility informants to map out hidden bandit hideouts in Niger and Adamawa states.

Search-and-rescue teams in Plateau State will expand their operational footprint to safely recover the missing three-year-old child.

Environmental and maritime security units will intensify aerial and ground surveillance over the Orashi National Forest to prevent oil thieves from rebuilding destroyed refining pits.

Bottom Line

The Nigerian Army has reported major breakthroughs over a 24-hour cycle, including repelling a 50-man ambush in Kaduna, destroying an illegal refinery in Rivers, and arresting key insurgent informants and spies across multiple states.