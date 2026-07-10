Education experts call for increased investment in teachers’ welfare, others to improve education quality

Key points

Foundation urges greater investment in teachers to strengthen education system

They warned that poor teaching standards contribute to weak learning outcomes, school dropouts and declining human capital development.

The Foundation for Human Capacity Development and Innovation pledged to work with education authorities to implement the seminar’s recommendations.

Main Story

Education experts have called on governments at all levels to prioritise investment in teachers’ welfare, continuous professional development and technology-driven teaching to strengthen Nigeria’s education system and improve learning outcomes.

The appeal was made on Thursday during a seminar organised by the Foundation for Human Capacity Development and Innovation for public and private primary school teachers in Suleja, Niger State.

Speaking at the event, Dr Danlado Liman identified teachers, schools, learners, government and society as critical factors influencing effective service delivery in the education sector.

He warned that poor teaching practices could result in weak academic performance, increased school dropout rates, declining literacy and numeracy skills, examination malpractice and reduced learner motivation.

According to Liman, inefficient service delivery also contributes to the production of low-quality graduates, widening educational inequality, weakening public confidence in schools and slowing national productivity through poor human capital development.

He described quality service delivery in education as the effective provision of lesson planning, classroom instruction, learner assessment, guidance and counselling, alongside promoting the holistic development of children.

Liman added that effective teaching depends on proper lesson preparation, the use of appropriate instructional materials, positive teacher-learner relationships, inclusive classroom practices, ethical conduct and timely assessment.

He stressed that sustainable improvements in education require collaboration among teachers, school administrators, governments, parents and host communities.

Also speaking, Dr Mohammad Awwal urged teachers to develop computer literacy and acquire practical knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to remain effective in modern classrooms.

He advocated improved welfare packages for teachers, regular professional training, stronger accountability mechanisms and wider adoption of technology-enabled teaching methods.

Awwal also called on parents and communities to actively support educational activities while encouraging education authorities to strengthen classroom supervision and performance monitoring.

Earlier, the Founder and Chairman of the Foundation for Human Capacity Development and Innovation, Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim (retd.), pledged to collaborate with the Local Education Authority to implement the recommendations emerging from the seminar.

The Issues

The seminar highlighted several challenges affecting Nigeria’s basic education sector:

Inadequate investment in teachers’ welfare and motivation.

Limited access to continuous professional development.

Low adoption of digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence in teaching.

Weak classroom supervision and accountability systems.

Poor learning outcomes, school dropouts and declining literacy and numeracy levels.

The need for stronger collaboration among government, schools, parents and communities.

What’s Being Said

Dr Danlado Liman

“Best practices for efficient service delivery require the collective efforts of teachers, school administration, government, parents and the community.”

He warned that ineffective teaching contributes to poor academic performance, examination malpractice, declining learner motivation and weak national human capital development.

Dr Mohammad Awwal

“If we truly value education, then we must also value, support and invest in our primary school teachers.”

He urged teachers to improve their computer skills and understanding of Artificial Intelligence while calling for better welfare, continuous training and greater use of technology in classrooms.

Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim (retd.), Founder and Chairman, Foundation for Human Capacity Development and Innovation

He pledged to work with the Local Education Authority to implement the seminar’s recommendations aimed at improving teaching quality and learning outcomes.

What’s Next

The Foundation is expected to collaborate with education authorities to implement the seminar’s recommendations, including teacher capacity-building initiatives and technology-driven teaching programmes.

Stakeholders also anticipate greater government investment in teacher welfare, professional development and digital education as part of broader efforts to improve learning outcomes in primary schools across Nigeria.

Bottom Line

Education stakeholders say improving the quality of Nigeria’s education system begins with investing in teachers. Enhanced welfare, continuous professional development, stronger accountability and greater adoption of digital technologies are seen as essential to producing better learning outcomes and building the country’s human capital.