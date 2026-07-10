Collaboration between EFCC and NFIU earns global financial intelligence award

Key points

Nigeria has won the UNODC–World Bank–Egmont Group Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) Initiative Award at the 32nd Egmont Group Plenary in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The award recognised a joint effort involving the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The recognition highlights Nigeria’s growing capacity in financial intelligence, asset recovery, anti-money laundering enforcement and international cooperation.

Main Story

Nigeria has secured one of the highest honours in the global financial intelligence community following the successful collaboration between the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The country was presented with the UNODC–World Bank–Egmont Group Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) Initiative Award during the 32nd Egmont Group Plenary of Heads of Financial Intelligence Units held in Baku, The event was attended by the new Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President, Giles Thompson

The StAR Initiative Award is reserved for exceptional cases that demonstrate innovation, operational effectiveness, international cooperation and measurable impact in combating money laundering and other serious financial crimes.

According to the NFIU, the award-winning case showcased how timely financial intelligence, professional analysis, effective inter-agency collaboration and international cooperation can support successful investigations and asset recovery efforts.

The NFIU’s intelligence reportedly played a critical role in supporting investigations conducted by the EFCC, highlighting the complementary relationship between financial intelligence gathering and law enforcement operations.

Established under the Egmont Group, the StAR award is regarded as one of the most prestigious operational recognitions within the international financial intelligence community.

Industry observers say the recognition underscores the increasing importance of cooperation among financial intelligence units, law enforcement agencies, regulators and international partners, particularly as illicit financial flows become more sophisticated and increasingly cross-border in nature.

The award also reflects growing international confidence in Nigeria’s ability to generate high-quality financial intelligence and convert it into tangible enforcement outcomes.

The Issues

The recognition highlights several important developments in Nigeria’s financial crime framework:

Growing sophistication of financial crimes across borders.

Importance of intelligence-led investigations.

Need for strong inter-agency collaboration between intelligence and law enforcement bodies.

Increasing international scrutiny of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems.

The role of global partnerships in asset recovery and financial crime enforcement.

What’s Being Said

Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, Chief Executive Officer, NFIU

“This recognition by the Egmont Group is a proud moment for Nigeria and a powerful affirmation of the quality, professionalism and impact of our financial intelligence architecture.”

“The Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) Initiative Award demonstrates what is possible when intelligence is effectively analysed, securely shared and transformed into operational outcomes that disrupt illicit financial networks and recover assets for the public good.”

“This award affirms the strength of inter-agency cooperation in Nigeria. The partnership between the NFIU and the EFCC continues to demonstrate that when institutions work together with a shared purpose, they can achieve outcomes that earn global recognition and deliver tangible results in the fight against financial crime.”

What’s Next

Nigeria is expected to deepen intelligence-led approaches to financial crime investigations while strengthening cooperation with domestic and international partners.

The NFIU said the country would continue investing in financial intelligence capabilities, improving information sharing, enhancing compliance with global standards and supporting efforts to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and related financial crimes.

Regulators, law enforcement agencies, reporting entities and international partners are also expected to play a greater role in supporting complex cross-border investigations and asset recovery efforts.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s StAR Initiative Award represents a significant international endorsement of the country’s financial intelligence and anti-money laundering architecture. The recognition highlights the effectiveness of collaboration between the NFIU and EFCC and signals growing confidence in Nigeria’s ability to investigate financial crimes, recover illicit assets and contribute meaningfully to global efforts against money laundering and terrorism financing.