Expert raises concern over rural mental healthcare gap

Key points

A mental health expert says limited access to mental healthcare is leaving many rural Nigerians undiagnosed and untreated.

Shortages of mental health facilities and professionals are worsening access to care in underserved communities.

Many rural residents rely on traditional and spiritual remedies because professional services are unavailable.

The expert condemned the use of chains, flogging and other abusive practices in treating people with mental illnesses.

He urged governments to establish more mental health facilities and improve funding to strengthen service delivery.

Main story

A mental health expert has raised concerns over limited access to mental healthcare services in Nigeria’s rural communities, warning that many residents with mental health conditions remain undiagnosed and untreated.

Mr Pius Wabas, Head of the Out-Patient Department and Behavioural Monitoring Unit at Karu General Hospital, Abuja, expressed the concern in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Wabas said rural communities continued to receive inadequate attention in the provision of quality mental healthcare, leaving many residents without access to professional diagnosis, treatment and support.

According to him, the neglect has resulted in many people living with untreated mental health conditions, often without knowing they require medical intervention.

He explained that while some mental illnesses were hereditary, others were triggered by socioeconomic hardship, insecurity and harmful cultural practices.

Wabas attributed poor access to mental healthcare largely to the shortage of mental health facilities in rural communities and the continued migration of healthcare professionals to other countries.

He added that insecurity in many rural areas had also discouraged mental health workers from accepting postings outside urban centres.

As a result, he said, many patients were forced to travel long distances to access specialist care in cities, while others relied on traditional, herbal or spiritual remedies available within their communities.

Although he acknowledged that traditional and spiritual support could complement treatment, Wabas stressed that such approaches should not replace professional medical care, particularly for severe mental health conditions.

He also condemned the confinement and abuse of patients, describing practices such as chaining, flogging and other forms of physical restraint as inhumane and harmful to recovery.

According to him, mental health treatment should always be delivered through safe, hygienic and humane methods that protect the dignity and wellbeing of patients.

Wabas called on governments at all levels to establish at least two mental health facilities in every state that are accessible to rural communities.

He also urged increased funding for mental health institutions and better welfare packages to retain skilled professionals and improve service delivery.

Meanwhile, residents of New Karu in the Karu Area Council expressed concern over the growing number of people with mental disorders roaming the streets and scavenging at refuse dumps.

Some residents attributed the situation to the high cost of mental healthcare, poor access to treatment and rising substance abuse.

The issues

Mental healthcare remains one of the most underserved areas of Nigeria’s health system, particularly in rural communities where specialist facilities and trained professionals are scarce. Limited access to care, coupled with stigma, insecurity and economic hardship, continues to delay diagnosis and treatment for many people living with mental illnesses.

What’s being said

“Many people remain unaware of underlying mental health conditions requiring urgent intervention and professional care.” — Pius Wabas

“In a traditional environment where patients are chained like dogs, flogged or mishandled… it doesn’t better the mental, emotional and psychological well-being of the patient.” — Pius Wabas

What’s next

Mental health advocates are expected to continue pushing for greater investment in community-based mental healthcare, while calls are growing for states to expand access to psychiatric services, improve workforce retention and strengthen public awareness on mental health.

Bottom line

The expert says expanding access to mental healthcare in rural communities and eliminating abusive treatment practices are essential to improving mental health outcomes and ensuring more Nigerians receive timely, professional care.