Ecobank Nigeria Announces Appointment of Key Officers

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the appointment of key Management Officers across various levels. Amongst those appointed are Kenneth Okere, who is now the Company Secretary & Chief Legal Counsel; Ibukunoluwa Oyedeji, Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Abiola Aderinola, Financial Controller; Adetokunbo Uko, Treasurer and Akintunde Dawodu, Chief Compliance Officer and Head, Compliance & Control. All the appointments have since been ratified by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Commenting, the Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, said the appointments are in line with the bank’s Roadmap to Leadership Transformation Programme.

He also noted that Ecobank which also promoted over 950 staff early this year, is committed to meritocracy, providing exciting career opportunities to deserving staff in order to achieve improved profitability, cost efficiency, regulatory compliance and customer excellence.

The new Company Secretary and Chief Legal Counsel, Kenneth Okere has over 26 years of legal experience. He has held various senior roles within the Legal department in Ecobank Nigeria. He previously worked at Metropolitan Bank, Omega Bank and Bayo Osipitan & Co. (Legal Practitioners).

Kenneth Okere holds an LL.B, B.L and LL.M in Law from the University of Jos and University of Lagos respectively. He is also a member of both the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the International Bar Association (IBA).

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ibukunoluwa Oyedeji, has over 20 years’ experience in funds/assets management, credit analysis, treasury management and securities trading. She was until this appointment the Country Head for the Securities, Wealth and Assets Management business of the Ecobank Group.

She previously worked at the FBN Capital Assets Managements, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC Global Market and Morgan Stanley international.

Ibukun holds a Bachelors’ degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan and Master’s degree (MSc) in International Securities and Investment Banking from ISMA Center, University of Reading, UK.

She is a CFA Charter holder, Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) of Nigeria.

Abiola Aderinola, the new Financial Controller, has over 19 years banking experience covering various aspects of financial control function & regulatory reporting, MIS, performance management, management & statutory reporting, and strategic planning.

He started his banking career with a metropolitan bank and later on in his career worked as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Ecobank Zambia. Abiola holds, a BSc Degree in Banking & Finance from Olabisi Onabanjo University, an MBA from the University of Lagos and a Diploma in International Financial Reporting.

He is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ACA) and an Associate Member, Accounting Technician (AAT).

Adetokunbo UKo, the Treasurer, Ecobank Nigeria has 25 years banking experience covering Treasury and Financial institutions Marketing, Retail Banking, Public Sector, Credit & Marketing and Branch Operations.

She began her banking career with Gulf Bank in 1994 working in Branch Operations, Sales/Marketing roles, and Treasury. She also worked at Oceanic Bank (now Ecobank) as Head, Treasury & Financial Institutions and Treasurer. Adetokunbo is a member of the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA) and Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

She holds an MBA from Obafemi Awolowo University and a B.A. in English from Ogun State University.

Akintunde Dawodu, Chief Compliance Officer and Head, Compliance & Control started his banking career in 1996 with Guaranty Trust Bank where he worked in Branch Operations.

He was until recently Managing Partner for BILD professional services. Tunde possesses over 18 years of valuable banking experience.

He holds a B.Sc. Degree in Finance from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ACA), Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (ACIB), Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACTI) and an Associate Member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (AMNIM).