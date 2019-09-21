Brazil Lists Neymar, Firmino against Super Eagles in October Friendly

Brazil national team coach Tite has announced a 23-man team for the upcoming games against West African giants, Lions of Senegal and Super Eagles of Nigeria on October 10 and October 13 respectively.

An analysis of the squad list revealed that three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and six attackers are in contention to face the Super Eagles at the National Stadium in Singapore. PSG’s Neymar, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho are three of the top stars named in the squad.

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi could face his teammate at Everton Richarlison as he is among the strikers listed.

The other Premier League players summoned for the games are Manchester City duo of Ederson and Gabriel Jesus and Liverpool’s Fabinho.

Source: THISDAY