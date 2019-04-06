Dying Nurse Confesses Swapping nearly 5,000 Babies for Fun

A dying nurse has begged God for forgiveness while confessing that she swapped thousands of babies while she was working as a nurse in UTH.

Elizabeth Mwewa, a nurse who worked at University Teaching Hospital, formerly called Lusaka Hospital, in Lusaka, Zambia, confessed on her sick bed that she exchanged the babies of thousands of new mothers while she worked at the maternity ward of UTH.

ElizabethBwalya Mwewa now suffers from cancer and, as she lay on her sickbed, she confessed to all her crimes.

She said on Monday: “May God Forgive me for my sins.”

She added: “I used to swap babies at UTH for fun.”

She continued: “I have terminal cancer and I know I will be dying soon. I wish to confess my sins before God and before all the affected people especially those who were giving birth at UTH during my service. I have found God. I’m now born again. I have nothing to hide, In the 12 years I worked in the maternity ward at UTH, I swapped close to 5000 babies.

“If you were born in UTH between the years 1983 to 1995 chances are your parents may not be your biological parents. I had developed a habit of swapping newly born babies just for fun. So take a good look at your siblings, if for example everyone is light and you are darkie… you are that child and I am really sorry for that.

“I know I sinned against God and may he forgive me for that. I am also asking Zambians to forgive me for the evil things I was doing to innocent children.

“I have caused some faithful couples to divorce after going for DNA Tests. It’s now that I have realised I was just being used by a demon to do that. I have caused many mothers to breastfeed children who are not theirs biologically.

“I don’t want to go to Hell for that, I’m really sorry I have sinned a lot. Please forgive me.”

Source: State Reporters