DSS Detains Aisha Buhari’s ADC over N2.5 billion Fraud Allegation

The Department of State Service, DSS, has detained Aide-De-Camp, ADC, of wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, over alleged N2.5 billion fraud.

However, Hajia Buhari, in a statement released from her office said she did not order her ADC’s arrest, though dismayed that he has defrauded “unsuspecting associates and officials as initial investigations have shown.”

Aisha Buhari dismayed

The President’s wife also said she was dismayed by the revelation from initial investigations by security operatives that have shown that CSP Baban-Inna who had been her ADC since 2016 and had been associated with her, could use the opportunity to defraud unsuspecting associates and officials.

Mrs. Buhari in a statement by her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna in Abuja yesterday, said the arrest and detention of the ADC by the police was within the jurisdiction of the force.

The statement read: “The attention of wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has been drawn to some media publications and releases purporting illegal detention of her Aide De Camp, ADC, over allegations of fraud.

“The story as it pertains to her ADC, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sani Baban-Inna has it that he has been detained on the orders of Her Excellency for dropping her name and defrauding unsuspecting officials and associates.

“She wishes to use this opportunity to refute such allegation and to state that she has no hands in his arrest and detention.

“CSP Sani Baban-Inna has been her ADC since 2016 and has been associated with her ever since. To the utter dismay of Her Excellency, he has used the opportunity to defraud unsuspecting associates and officials as initial investigations have shown.”

Justifying that the police acted within their powers, she said: “The Nigeria Police Force, his employers arrested him to investigate the allegations leveled against him, this being within their jurisdiction.

“She, therefore, wishes to use this opportunity to inform the general public that she has never sent any of her staff to collect any favours on her behalf or on behalf of her children and will never do so.

“She is, therefore, imploring anyone that has been defrauded by Mr. Baban-Inna to get across to him to retrieve whatever he took from them. Mrs. Buhari wishes to reiterate that she will not condone fraudulent behaviour by any of her staff.