Nine senators defect to ADC in major National Assembly realignment

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 12, 2026

Key Points

Nine senators from multiple parties formally defected to the African Democratic Congress on Thursday

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the defection letters during plenary in Abuja

The move signals a new round of political realignments ahead of future national elections

Main Story

Nine members of Nigeria’s Senate have officially defected from their respective political parties to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), marking one of the most significant political shifts in the National Assembly in recent months.

The defections were announced during Thursday’s plenary session at the National Assembly after Senate President Godswill Akpabio read formal letters submitted by the lawmakers declaring their intention to join the ADC.

The senators involved include Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Eyinnaya Abaribe (Abia), Binos Yaroe (Adamawa), Victor Umeh (Anambra), Tony Nwonye (Anambra), Lawal Usman (Kaduna), Ogoshi Onawo (Nasarawa), Augustine Akobundu (Abia), and Ireti Kingibe (Federal Capital Territory).

Although several of the lawmakers did not immediately state detailed reasons for their exit from their previous parties, political analysts say the development reflects growing fragmentation within Nigeria’s major political blocs as smaller parties attempt to build influence ahead of the next election cycle.

Party defections are a recurring feature of Nigerian politics, particularly during periods of internal party disagreements or shifting electoral alliances. Over the past decade, the National Assembly has experienced multiple waves of defections involving both ruling and opposition parties.

The ADC, traditionally a smaller political platform, has been working to expand its national footprint by attracting lawmakers and influential politicians dissatisfied with the dominant political parties.

What’s Being Said

“The decision to join the ADC is based on our collective belief that the party offers a credible platform to pursue inclusive governance and national development,” Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe said shortly after the announcement.

Political analyst Jide Ojo noted that defections of this scale could reshape parliamentary alliances.

“When multiple senators move together to another party, it signals strategic coordination rather than isolated political decisions. The impact could extend to legislative negotiations and future electoral alignments,” Ojo said.

What’s Next