Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 25th, 2026

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1351 per $1 on Wednesday, February 25th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1362 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

At the Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market), Bureau De Change (BDC) operators are quoting the dollar at:

Buying Rate: ₦1,345 per $1

₦1,345 per $1 Selling Rate: ₦1,355 per $1

These figures reflect prevailing street market rates across major trading hubs as of Tuesday, February 25, 2026.

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), and has consistently directed individuals and businesses seeking foreign exchange to approach their respective banks and official FX channels.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1,355 Buying Rate ₦1,345

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1362 Lowest Rate ₦1351

Important Notes

The official exchange rate is sourced from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The black market rate reflects prices quoted by Bureau De Change operators and informal FX traders in Lagos and other major cities.

The rates at which you buy or sell foreign exchange may differ slightly from those captured in this report due to market fluctuations, location, and dealer margins.

For daily updates on the dollar to naira exchange rate and other market-moving economic developments, stay with BizWatch Nigeria.