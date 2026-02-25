Nigeria Joins 106 Nations To Back UN Resolution Supporting Ukraine Peace Efforts

KEY POINTS:

Nigeria voted alongside 106 countries to support a UN resolution backing Ukraine’s sovereignty and a lasting peace.

The resolution calls for an immediate ceasefire, prisoner exchanges, and the return of displaced civilians.

Russia rejected the move, describing the meeting as politically motivated and insisting on addressing “root causes” of the conflict.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria has joined 106 other member states at the United Nations General Assembly to support a resolution reaffirming global backing for Ukraine, marking the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion that began on February 24, 2022.

The resolution, titled “Support for Lasting Peace in Ukraine,” was adopted during an emergency special session with 107 votes in favour, 12 against, and 51 abstentions, including the United States.

It calls for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, including an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, exchange of prisoners of war, and the safe return of civilians forcibly transferred during the conflict. The Assembly also reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders.

President of the Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, said the war had shattered Europe’s long-standing peace, stressing that armed conflict must never become the global norm.

Similarly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the war as a violation of international law and a threat to global peace and security. He warned that the longer the conflict persists, the higher the civilian casualties, noting that 2025 recorded the highest number of civilian deaths since the war began.

THE ISSUES

The resolution underscores global concerns over continued hostilities, humanitarian crises, and alleged war crimes, including attacks on civilians, nuclear safety risks, and deportation of children. It also reflects growing diplomatic tensions between Western nations backing Ukraine and Russia’s resistance to international pressure.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Mariana Betsa, described the invasion as a direct assault on the rules-based international order, insisting that sovereignty remains a non-negotiable “red line.” She called for stronger sanctions, enhanced air defence, and binding security guarantees.

On the other hand, Russia’s representative dismissed the UN meeting as irrelevant to global peace, accusing European nations of escalating the conflict while ignoring diplomatic negotiations. Moscow maintained that any resolution must reflect what it termed “new territorial realities” and address underlying causes of the war.

WHAT’S NEXT

The UN leadership has urged the international community to intensify diplomatic engagement to secure an immediate ceasefire and advance negotiations aimed at achieving a sustainable peace settlement.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s vote aligns it with the majority of UN member states backing Ukraine’s territorial integrity and renewed global calls for an urgent ceasefire, even as deep divisions persist between Russia and Western allies over the path to peace.