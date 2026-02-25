NDA, 1 Division Deepen Operational Synergy To Boost Security Response

3 KEY POINTS:

NDA Commandant paid a strategic visit to 1 Division headquarters in Kaduna.

Both formations reaffirmed their commitment to joint operational support and training cooperation.

Collaboration has improved rapid response and security around the NDA and neighbouring communities.

MAIN STORY

The Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Wase, at the division’s headquarters in Kaduna.

Wase also serves as Commander, Sector 1 Joint Task Force (North West), Operation Fansan Yamma.

The visit, conducted in line with military tradition, aimed to reinforce operational collaboration between the Division and the Academy, particularly in addressing emerging security challenges.

Olatoye commended the division for its consistent operational support, especially through the 37 Demonstration Battalion, noting that the NDA’s integration into the division’s security framework had significantly strengthened rapid response capabilities.

He highlighted visible improvements in security around the Academy, attributing the progress to strong leadership and coordinated military efforts that have closed previous security gaps.

THE ISSUES

The visit underscores the importance of inter-formation cooperation in tackling security threats in the North-West region, where military institutions require sustained protection to ensure uninterrupted training and operations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Olatoye praised the division’s role in safeguarding personnel, infrastructure, and training activities, describing the partnership as critical to maintaining stability within and around the Academy.

In his response, Wase commended the Commandant’s leadership and reaffirmed the division’s readiness to continue supporting the NDA and other military formations, stressing that effective collaboration remains vital to operational success.

WHAT’S NEXT

Both commanders are expected to sustain joint planning, intelligence sharing, and coordinated operational support to further strengthen security coverage and response readiness in the region.

BOTTOM LINE

The renewed partnership between the NDA and 1 Division reflects the Nigerian Army’s broader strategy of strengthening inter-unit cooperation to enhance operational efficiency and regional security.