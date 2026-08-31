Opay debunks viral September closure claim, urges users to verify information

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 31, 2026

Key Points

OPay has dismissed viral reports claiming it will suspend operations from September 1.

The fintech company described the circulating publication as false and misleading.

The rumour urged customers to withdraw their funds ahead of an alleged shutdown.

OPay said its services remain fully operational and that it has no plans to suspend business activities.

The company identified an incorrect logo, spelling errors, an unfamiliar communication format and inaccurate information as signs that the viral message was fabricated.

OPay urged customers to rely on its verified communication channels for authentic updates.

The clarification comes amid reports that OPay is considering a potential listing on the Nigerian Exchange.

OPay reportedly recorded a strong financial turnaround in 2025, moving from a loss in 2024 to a net profit of $72.47 million.

Main Story

OPay has denied viral reports circulating on social media claiming that the fintech company plans to suspend its operations from September 1, 2026, The message, which gained traction across multiple social media platforms, advised OPay customers to withdraw their funds ahead of an alleged operational shutdown scheduled for September.

The claim triggered concern among some users, with reports of customers making precautionary withdrawals after encountering the message online, OPay has now moved to dispel the speculation, assuring customers that its services remain operational and that there are no plans to suspend its business activities.

The fintech company described the viral publication as false and misleading and urged customers to verify information through its official communication channels before taking action, OPay said customers familiar with its official communications would be able to identify several inconsistencies in the circulating message.

The company pointed to the use of an incorrect logo, spelling mistakes, an unfamiliar communication template and inaccurate information as evidence that the publication did not originate from OPay, The company urged users to disregard the viral message and follow its verified platforms for legitimate announcements, The clarification comes at a time when OPay is reportedly considering further expansion, including a potential listing on the Nigerian Exchange and a possible United States initial public offering.

The Issues

The viral closure claim created uncertainty among OPay customers because of the potential financial implications of a sudden suspension of services, Digital financial platforms handle payments, transfers, savings and other transactions for millions of users, meaning false information about an operational shutdown can quickly create panic and trigger unusual customer behaviour.

The incident also highlights the risks posed by fraudulent or misleading financial information circulating through social media, OPay’s warning reinforces the importance of checking announcements against official company platforms before withdrawing funds or making other financial decisions based on information circulating online.

The company has also had to distinguish the false closure claim from genuine reports concerning its future business plans, While reports have suggested that OPay is considering a potential NGX listing and a possible US IPO, those developments should not be confused with the false claim that the company intends to shut down its Nigerian operations.

What’s Being Said

OPay said the September closure claim is false and that the company is not going on a break, The fintech urged customers to examine viral communications carefully and look for signs that could indicate that a message is not an authentic company announcement, OPay specifically identified the incorrect logo, spelling errors, unfamiliar communication format and inaccurate information contained in the viral publication, The company also advised users to verify information through its official communication channels rather than relying on unverified social media posts.

What’s Next

OPay is expected to continue its normal operations while monitoring the spread of the false information, Customers are expected to rely on the company’s verified communication channels for future announcements concerning its services, products or business operations, Meanwhile, attention will remain on OPay’s reported growth plans, including the possibility of a listing on the Nigerian Exchange and a potential US IPO, If either listing proceeds, it could represent a significant development for Nigeria’s technology and capital markets, particularly given OPay’s position in the country’s rapidly expanding fintech sector.

Bottom Line

OPay has dismissed the viral claim that it will shut down or suspend operations from September 1, describing the message as fabricated, Customers have been advised not to act on the rumour and to verify financial or operational information through OPay’s official channels, The clarification comes as the fintech continues to expand, with reported plans for potential capital-market listings and strong financial growth providing a sharp contrast to the false shutdown narrative.