Dollar-to-Naira Exchange Rate For 6th December 2024

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1715.00 pe $1 on Friday, December 6, 2024. Naira traded as high as 1567.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Thursday.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1705 and sell at N1715 on Thursday 5th December 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1705 Selling Rate N1715

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Opening Rate N1565 Closing Rate N1567

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.