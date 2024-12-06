NGX Equities Market Records N37bn Loss As ARADEL, ACCESS, WAPCO Drop

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) experienced a loss of N37 billion on Thursday as investors sold off shares in Aradel Holdings, Access Holdings Plc, and Lafarge Africa (WAPCO). The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.06%, closing at 98,114.11, driven by sell pressures in key stocks.

The decline in the ASI, amounting to 60.88 basis points, dampened the year-to-date market return, reflecting portfolio rebalancing activities. Specific losses included ARADEL (-1.48%), WAPCO (-2.05%), and ACCESSCORP (-1.84%), which weighed heavily on the market.

Despite the negative close, trading activities were mixed. The total trading volume rose by 38.53%, while the total value of trades fell by 35.58%. According to analysts from Atlass Portfolio Limited, Thursday’s trading saw 723 million shares worth N12.84 billion exchanged across 8,695 deals.

Top Volume and Value Drivers

CHAMPION Breweries emerged as the most traded stock by volume, accounting for 41.67% of total shares traded.

emerged as the most traded stock by volume, accounting for of total shares traded. Other volume contributors included FIDELITYBK (6.73%), GTCO (5.56%), ACCESSCORP (4.93%), and WAPCO (4.03%).

(6.73%), (5.56%), (4.93%), and (4.03%). By value, GTCO dominated, representing 16.51% of total trade value.

Gainers and Losers

Market breadth remained positive, with 35 gainers and 16 losers.

Top Gainers: CORNERST and UPL led with a 10.00% increase each, followed by STERLINGNG (+9.98%) and GOLDBREW (+9.84%).

and led with a increase each, followed by (+9.98%) and (+9.84%). Top Losers: REDSTAREX recorded the steepest loss, falling 10.00%, followed by FTNCOCOA (-5.61%) and NEIMETH (-2.78%).

Sectoral Performance

Three of the five major market sectors closed positive:

Insurance: (+3.13%), buoyed by gains in CORNERST (+10.00%).

(+3.13%), buoyed by gains in (+10.00%). Oil & Gas: (+1.13%), supported by CONOIL (+5.07%).

(+1.13%), supported by (+5.07%). Consumer Goods: (+0.02%), aided by HONYFLOUR (+1.01%).

Conversely, the Banking (-0.26%) and Industrial Goods (-0.24%) indices declined due to losses in ACCESSCORP (-1.84%) and WAPCO (-2.05%).

Overall, the equities market capitalization fell by N36.91 billion, closing at N59.48 trillion.