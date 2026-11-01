Dogara urges Nigerians to unite for a prosperous country

By Emmanuella Opara | November 1st 2026

KEY POINTS

Former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara has urged Nigerians to remain committed to building a prosperous and secure country.

He made the appeal at the 16th convocation ceremony of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State.

Dogara called on graduates to apply their education, skills and creativity to national development.

He identified visionary leadership, strong institutions and patriotic citizens as important to Nigeria’s progress.

MAIN STORY

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged Nigerians to remain optimistic about the country’s future and work collectively towards building a peaceful, secure and prosperous nation.

Dogara made the appeal at the 16th convocation ceremony of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, where he serves as Chancellor. His address, titled “Rethinking National Security for Sustainable Peace, Development and National Renewal,” was made available to journalists on Sunday.

He said Nigeria’s challenges should not discourage citizens from contributing to national development, expressing confidence that the country could overcome its difficulties through collective commitment and effective leadership.

Dogara painted a picture of a country where children could access education without fear, farmers could work safely, businesses could grow and communities could live in harmony.

He said achieving such a country would require visionary leadership, strong institutions and citizens committed to national progress.

The former lawmaker also urged the graduating students to see their education as a responsibility to contribute meaningfully to society.

Citing former South African President Nelson Mandela’s description of education as a powerful instrument for changing the world, Dogara said the graduates must put their acquired knowledge and skills to practical use.

He challenged those entering different professions to make their contributions count, urging lawyers to uphold justice, doctors to protect lives, engineers to address the country’s needs and entrepreneurs to create employment opportunities.

He also advised graduates entering public service to place national interest above personal considerations.

THE ISSUES

Dogara’s appeal comes against the backdrop of persistent insecurity, economic hardship and youth unemployment, alongside concerns about national cohesion and the effectiveness of public institutions.

His address places responsibility for national development on both leadership and citizens, particularly young people whose skills and professional contributions could support economic and social progress.

His emphasis on security also extends beyond the protection of lives and property to the conditions necessary for citizens to learn, work, travel and conduct business without fear.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The story of Nigeria is a story of resilience. It has endured storms and risen from them. It is still being written, and today it is being written with more hope than despair,” Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, said.

“With visionary leadership, strong institutions, patriotic citizens and the grace of Almighty God, Nigeria is not a dream deferred. It is a destination, and we are on the road,” he said.

“Nelson Mandela called education the most powerful weapon with which to change the world. The weapon is now in your hands, but a weapon, no matter how sophisticated, is useless until it is deployed. Nigeria needs your talent, your creativity, your innovation and patriotism to develop,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The challenge now is for graduates to translate their education into practical contributions across their professions, while national efforts to improve security, strengthen institutions and create opportunities continue.

BOTTOM LINE

Dogara says Nigeria’s progress depends on collective responsibility, credible leadership and citizens who are willing to use their abilities to build a safer and more prosperous country.