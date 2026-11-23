KEY POINTS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said seven naval drones were used to sink the Russian corvette Mercury at a naval base in Benghazi.

Zelenskiy also claimed Ukraine struck the Russian cargo ship MV Angara, which he said had been used to transport weapons.

The attacks followed a drone strike that set fire to the Russian operated cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland.

MAIN STORY

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for sinking a Russian naval corvette in Libya, marking an expansion of its attacks on Russian military linked assets beyond the immediate theatre of the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukrainian forces deployed seven naval drones in Sunday’s attack on the Russian corvette Mercury, which was docked at the Benghazi naval base in eastern Libya.

He also said Ukraine had struck the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he accused Moscow of using to transport weapons.

“Despite all the enemy’s attempts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette ‘Mercury’ was sunk,” Zelenskiy said in a post on Telegram.

He added that a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter was destroyed alongside the vessel.

Russia’s Defence Ministry had not immediately commented on the claims.

The attack was the first time Kyiv had officially acknowledged carrying out an operation in Libya.

THE ISSUES

The reported attack highlights the growing reach of Ukraine’s efforts to disrupt Russian military logistics, including operations involving vessels outside the Black Sea and the immediate conflict zone.

Eastern Libya is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has links with Russia. The country’s western region is controlled by the internationally recognised Government of National Unity based in Tripoli.

Libya’s eastern based government said the Russian corvette was docked at the Benghazi naval base when it was hit.

The Institute for the Study of War said the vessel had stopped in Libya for several days under a cooperation agreement to refuel and resupply while escorting Russian cargo ships capable of carrying military supplies.

Osama Hamad, prime minister of the eastern based government, said he had asked the United Nations to investigate suspicions that the drones were launched from western Libya and verify the presence of Ukrainian military experts there.

The Tripoli government had not immediately commented.

Russia had previously accused Ukraine of using naval drones launched from Libya to attack the Arctic Metagaz, a liquefied natural gas carrier transporting cargo from Murmansk. The vessel caught fire and sank between Libya and Malta in March. Kyiv did not claim responsibility for that incident.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Zelenskiy said Ukraine would continue its operations in designated waters, signalling that the attacks were part of a broader effort against Russian military linked shipping.

Separately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the latest incident in the Gulf of Finland as part of a “dangerous trend of increasing terrorist activity” in the Baltic Sea.

He said Moscow hoped countries in the region would warn Kyiv against such operations.

Mykola Bielieskov of the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Kyiv described Ukraine’s approach as “horizontal escalation”, aimed at finding additional ways to pressure Russia.

“Since neither side is able to compel the other to accept terms of settlement through the battlefield only, both try to find new ways to pressure each other,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The attack in Libya came a day after a drone strike set fire to the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in international waters in the Gulf of Finland.

The vessel is operated by Oboronlogistika, a Russian defence logistics company. Finland’s military said Ukraine was likely responsible, although Kyiv had not immediately commented.

All 16 crew members were evacuated to a nearby Russian ship, with one person reported slightly injured.

Russian, Estonian and Finnish vessels helped fight the fire after the ship drifted into Finnish waters. A Russian vessel began towing it away on Sunday.

The incidents come as US backed talks between Russia and Ukraine have resumed after a nine month suspension. The renewed negotiations have so far produced little progress towards ending the war.

BOTTOM LINE

Ukraine’s reported strikes on Russian vessels in Libya and the Gulf of Finland point to an effort to extend pressure on Russian military logistics beyond the main battlefront. The operations also risk widening the geographical reach of the conflict, even as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.

Reuters