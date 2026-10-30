Flamingos beat Mexico 2-1 to reach U-17 Women’s World Cup quarter-finals

By Kehinde Victor

Nigeria’s Flamingos have advanced to the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco after defeating Mexico 2-1 in their round of 16 encounter on Thursday.

Goals from Oluebube Umejiaku and Mary Dunstan secured the victory for the Nigerian side, who will face Venezuela on Sunday for a place in the semi-finals.

Umejiaku gave Nigeria the lead in the 40th minute after dribbling past her opponents before beating the Mexican goalkeeper.

The Flamingos maintained their advantage into the second half and extended it in the 71st minute through Dunstan, putting the team in a strong position to progress.

Mexico, however, found a late response when Emily Delgado scored 10 minutes into stoppage time. Nigeria held on to protect their lead and seal the 2-1 win.

The victory keeps the Hakeem Busari-led team in contention for the tournament title following their impressive performances against DPR Korea and Mexico.

WHAT’S NEXT

Nigeria will take on Venezuela on Sunday in the quarter-finals as they continue their campaign for the U-17 Women’s World Cup title.