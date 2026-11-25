By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 25th, 2026

Key Points

· INEC has fixed Saturday, November 28, for a mock accreditation and result upload exercise in Ekiti State ahead of the 2027 general elections

· The exercise will use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to test device functionality and accreditation procedures in a simulated election

· It will hold between 8:30am and 2:30pm, with two polling units selected in each ward across the state

· Ekiti Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi announced it in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday

· Registered voters are urged to turn out at the designated polling units

· The 2027 general elections are scheduled for January 16 and February 6, 2027

Main Story

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed Saturday, November 28, for a mock accreditation and result upload exercise in Ekiti State ahead of the 2027 general elections. The exercise will use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System to test the functionality of the devices and accreditation procedures under a simulated election environment.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday. He said the exercise will hold between 8:30am and 2:30pm, with two polling units selected in each ward across the state. “The exercise will be conducted using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) to test device functionality and accreditation procedure under a simulated election system,” he said, He appealed to registered voters to turn out at the designated polling units and take part. The mock exercise is part of INEC’s preparations to ensure the smooth deployment of election technology during the 2027 general elections.

The Issues

BVAS verifies voters’ identities through biometric accreditation and is integrated into INEC’s result management process, so its performance on election day directly affects public confidence in the outcome. Device failures, slow accreditation or upload problems in past elections have fuelled disputes, which makes advance testing important.

A mock exercise lets officials assess readiness, find technical faults and familiarise themselves with the system under simulated conditions. Its value depends on turnout. Voters who do not show up reduce the test of the system, and the sample of two polling units per ward means only a portion of the state’s units will be tested.

The timing is tight. The general elections are scheduled for January 16 and February 6, 2027, so any problems found on November 28 will need to be fixed in a matter of weeks. The statement does not say how issues will be reported or what follow-up testing is planned.

What’s Being Said

Omoseyindemi said the exercise is designed to identify possible operational and technical challenges ahead of the elections. “The exercise will help the commission to identify possible operational and technical issues and address them before the general election,” he said, No comment from political parties or civil society groups was included in the report.

What’s Next

The mock exercise will take place on Saturday, November 28, at the selected polling units in each of Ekiti’s wards. Attention will turn to its outcome, including any faults in accreditation or result upload, and how INEC responds, In Ekiti, the 2027 elections will cover the presidential, National Assembly and State House of Assembly contests across the 16 local government areas. The state governorship election was held on June 16, 2026.

Bottom Line

INEC is using the Ekiti mock exercise to test BVAS before the 2027 polls, and with the elections weeks away, voter turnout and quick fixes to any faults will determine how useful the test proves.