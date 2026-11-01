NCDC isolates two suspected Ebola cases in North-East as tests continue

By Emmanuella Opara | November 1st 2026

KEY POINTS

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has isolated two suspected Ebola cases in the North-East, with laboratory tests underway.

Results are expected within 12 hours of the samples reaching the laboratory, while contact tracing has commenced in the affected state.

Six people who completed 21 days of monitoring without developing symptoms are expected to leave the quarantine facility.

The development follows Nigeria’s first imported Ebola case, confirmed in Abuja on October 20.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s disease surveillance authorities have isolated two suspected Ebola cases in the North-East as laboratory investigations and contact tracing continue to determine whether the individuals have contracted the virus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said the two individuals had been placed in isolation, while health officials were identifying and listing people who might have been exposed to them.

The agency stressed that the classification of the individuals as suspected cases does not mean they have tested positive, noting that confirmation depends on laboratory results.

The NCDC Incident Manager for Ebola, Dr Odianosen Ehiakhamen, said the samples were taken to the laboratory on Saturday afternoon and that results were expected within 12 hours of receipt.

Speaking on the Nigerian Television Authority’s Weekend File programme on Saturday evening, he said testing was still ongoing and that the findings would be communicated to the affected state to guide further action.

The state had already commenced contact tracing while awaiting the results.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, said rapid response teams had intensified surveillance and were tracking the recent movements of the two suspected cases within the country.

He urged Nigerians to avoid speculation and unverified reports, maintain basic hygiene through regular handwashing and the use of alcohol-based sanitisers, and seek medical attention at designated health facilities if they experienced unusual symptoms.

Ehiakhamen also explained that contact tracing was a central part of containing the disease, warning against treating people identified as contacts as confirmed cases.

He disclosed that six people who had completed the required 21-day monitoring period without developing symptoms were expected to leave the quarantine facility on Sunday. They included three people who had managed the previously infected woman at health facilities, two members of her domestic staff and her driver.

The latest development comes after the Federal Government confirmed Nigeria’s first imported Ebola case in Abuja on October 20.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, said the infected woman arrived in Nigeria from Uganda and developed symptoms on October 7 before seeking treatment at a private hospital in Abuja on October 11.

Health authorities initially identified 44 contacts linked to the case, including healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and people who might have travelled with the woman. The number later rose to 53, with those identified placed under surveillance.

The woman was evacuated to Switzerland on October 26 alongside her husband, who had remained asymptomatic. Pate said she was clinically stable when evacuated but could still transmit the virus.

However, Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Aisha Abubakar, said there was not enough information to establish whether the two newly suspected cases were imported infections or linked to the previously confirmed case.

She noted that the NCDC had not provided details about their travel history, possible exposure or relationship with the woman who tested positive in Abuja.

Abubakar called for more information from the agency, saying the details would help the public understand the situation and the preventive measures required.

She also urged the Federal Government to strengthen disease surveillance, public awareness and emergency response systems, particularly because of Nigeria’s international travel connections.

The epidemiologist advised Nigerians returning from countries experiencing Ebola outbreaks to report to health authorities if they developed symptoms such as fever, tiredness, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhoea.

THE ISSUES

The two suspected cases have emerged against the background of Nigeria’s first confirmed imported Ebola infection in October. However, the available information does not establish whether the new cases are connected to that infection or represent separate exposures.

The distinction between suspected cases, confirmed cases and contacts remains important. People identified through contact tracing are not automatically infected; they are monitored to determine whether symptoms develop.

The speed of laboratory testing, the quality of contact tracing and timely public communication will therefore be important in determining the scale of the response.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Being classified as suspected cases does not mean they are confirmed Ebola cases; confirmation is subject to laboratory results,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said.

“Contact tracing and surveillance are key to epidemic response. For us, our first case, we were able to identify 62 contacts. It is important that we note that contacts are not cases. They are people who have been exposed directly or indirectly to the confirmed case,” Dr Odianosen Ehiakhamen, NCDC Incident Manager for Ebola, said.

“For these two suspected cases now, we don’t have any information apart from what the NCDC have said. We are waiting for more clarity on whether these are imported cases or whether they are contacts of the confirmed case that we had on the 20th,” Aisha Abubakar, Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology at Ahmadu Bello University, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The immediate priority is the outcome of laboratory tests on the two suspected cases, which the NCDC expects within 12 hours of receiving the samples.

Health authorities will use the findings to determine the next steps, while contact tracing and surveillance continue in the affected state. The six people who completed the 21-day monitoring period are also expected to leave the quarantine facility on Sunday.

The NCDC is expected to provide further updates as investigations progress.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria has two newly identified suspected Ebola cases under investigation, but neither has been confirmed positive. Laboratory results and ongoing contact tracing will determine whether the cases are linked to the earlier infection and what further public health measures may be required.