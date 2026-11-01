Navy chief calls for stronger civil-military cooperation to improve national security

By Emmanuella Opara | November 1st 2026

KEY POINTS

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has called for stronger cooperation between the military and civilian communities.

He said community development and public engagement were essential to national security and prosperity.

The call was made during the inauguration of a naval-backed intervention project in Ibore-Irrua, Edo State.

The project includes an ultra-modern hall, mini-marts and an IT garden.

Former Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen (retd.), facilitated the project.

MAIN STORY

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has called for stronger civil-military cooperation, describing collaboration between the armed forces and civilian communities as important to improving national security and promoting development.

Abbas made the call on Saturday during the inauguration and handover of a Chief of Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Project in Ibore-Irrua community, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

The project, facilitated by former Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen (retd.), comprises an ultra-modern hall, mini-marts and an information technology garden.

Represented at the ceremony by the Director of Nigerian Navy Veteran Affairs, Rear Admiral Raheem Taofeek, the naval chief said the Navy recognised the connection between community development, national security and economic prosperity.

He explained that empowering communities through development initiatives would strengthen relations between the military and the people, while helping to address local needs.

“This understanding continues to guide the Nigerian Navy’s civil-military cooperation efforts and the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme, which seeks to address critical community needs while fostering stronger bonds between the Armed Forces and the people we serve,” Abbas said.

The naval chief commended Oamen for facilitating the project and acknowledged the community leadership and other stakeholders for their support towards its completion.

He said the initiative demonstrated the importance of leadership that produces tangible benefits for communities.

“The vision, dedication and commitment of Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen (retd.) to community development are clearly reflected in the successful execution of this project. Through this noble initiative, he has demonstrated that leadership is most meaningful when it positively impacts the lives of others,” Abbas said.

He added that cooperation between institutions and communities could support sustainable development.

The Chief of the Naval Staff also reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to working with communities across the country through initiatives that promote peace, development and social cohesion.

Earlier, Oamen thanked Abbas for the opportunity to facilitate the intervention in his community, describing the project as an example of cooperation between the military and civilian population.

“This project stands as a practical demonstration of modern civil-military relations and civil partnership. When the military actively invests in social infrastructure, it reinforces the fundamental truth that our military personnel are drawn from these very communities, and our ultimate calling remains the protection and upliftment of the Nigerian people,” Oamen said.

THE ISSUES

Civil-military cooperation extends beyond security operations to include initiatives that address social and economic needs within communities.

The Ibore-Irrua project illustrates how military-backed interventions can contribute to local development through the provision of public infrastructure and facilities.

However, the broader impact of such initiatives depends on effective community participation, proper management and the sustained use of the facilities provided.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This understanding continues to guide the Nigerian Navy’s civil-military cooperation efforts and the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme, which seeks to address critical community needs while fostering stronger bonds between the Armed Forces and the people we serve,” Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Chief of the Naval Staff, said.

BOTTOM LINE

The Nigerian Navy is seeking stronger relationships with civilian communities through development interventions, with the Ibore-Irrua project serving as an example of its approach to combining community support with broader national security objectives.