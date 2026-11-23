KEY POINTS

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has urged entrepreneurs, including business owners from neighbouring states, to invest in the state.

He said private sector investment in manufacturing and other productive sectors could create jobs, reduce insecurity and stimulate economic growth.

Otti assured investors of equal treatment and government support, regardless of their state of origin.

MAIN STORY

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has called on entrepreneurs to increase investment in the state, saying private sector participation is essential to creating jobs, improving livelihoods and expanding economic activity.

Otti made the appeal on Sunday at the opening of the residence of businessman Chief Greg Okafor in Aba.

He encouraged business owners, particularly those from neighbouring states, to take advantage of what he described as Abia’s investment-friendly environment.

The governor assured investors that his administration would treat everyone equally, regardless of their state of origin.

“In our administration, there is no state of origin. If you live in Abia, you are from Abia, and we treat everybody equally.

“So, please feel free to invest. A lot of the things we import can be produced here, and we have shown it,” Otti said.

He urged entrepreneurs to direct more resources towards manufacturing and other sectors capable of providing employment for residents.

THE ISSUES

Otti linked private sector investment to the state’s efforts to address unemployment and insecurity, arguing that creating more jobs would reduce the number of people vulnerable to criminal activities.

“The more of our people that are gainfully employed, the less the insecurity. The fewer people that will be available for touting and kidnapping,” he said.

The governor’s appeal also highlighted the potential for local manufacturing to reduce dependence on imported goods. However, expanding domestic production would require investors to commit capital to productive businesses that can operate sustainably and employ workers.

Otti cited Okafor’s investments in the hospitality industry, including the recently commissioned Oris Signature Hotel in Aba, as an example of private sector participation in the state’s economy.

He said the newly opened residence would also generate economic activity through the labour and other resources used in its construction.

“The more of these things we have in Abia, the better for the economy,” he said.

Otti added that money paid to workers during construction supported families and livelihoods in the host community. He assured Okafor that the state government was willing to provide support where necessary.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, described Okafor as a businessman known for undertaking significant projects.

Abaribe said the investment demonstrated confidence in the state and its current administration.

“Although you are from Anambra by birth, you have shown that you are a true son of Abia,” he said.

He also urged Igbo people to invest in initiatives that would promote the development of the region.

The Labour Party candidate for Abia Central Senatorial District, Sen. Darlington Nwokocha, described the occasion as historic and commended Okafor for supporting the state’s rebuilding agenda through his investment.

Chief John Udeagbala, a member of the Aba business community, also praised Okafor’s contribution to employment generation, describing him as a major employer of labour in the state.

He urged other business owners to emulate the businessman’s commitment to economic development.

WHAT’S NEXT

Otti reiterated his administration’s readiness to support investors and encouraged Okafor to approach the government whenever assistance was needed.

Earlier, Okafor thanked guests for attending the opening of his residence and expressed appreciation to the governor and other dignitaries.

BOTTOM LINE

Otti is seeking to attract more private capital into Abia, particularly in manufacturing and other job-creating sectors. The state’s ability to turn that appeal into sustained investment will depend on whether businesses find the conditions they need to establish, operate and expand.