DMO to Issue $2.5billion Eurobond in Q1 2018

The Federal government would issue Eurobonds worth $2.5billion before the end of first quarter of 2018, Director General of the Debt Management Office, DMO, Ms Patience Oniha, has revealed.

The DMO DG, who spoke in an interview with Reuters, said the money raised from the exercise would be used to refinance old debts.

She noted that the issuance is dependent on market conditions and that the total sum could be raised at once or in tranches.

According to her, the $2.5 billion Eurobond issuance will complete the planned issuance of $5.5 billion Eurobond proposed in 2017.

“We are looking the issue probably first quarter depending on what the advisers say and subject to the market conditions,” Ms Oniha said.

In November last year, the Eurobonds worth $3 billion were sold by the government, part of which it used to fund its 2017 budget, and then paid off N198 billion in treasury bills in December.

Also in 2017, the federal government issued a N100 billion Sukuk to finance the construction of 25 economic roads.