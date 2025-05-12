Digihub Launches Hackathon For Nigerian Innovators, Tech Experts, Others To Develop Solutions To Real-World Challenges, Winners To Receive Cash Rewards, Mentorship, Others

Digihub Technology Solutions, Benin City, in partnership with Quadorra Technology have launched a hackathon, Innovista Hackathon 1.0 2025 to foster innovation and provide a platform for young Nigerian tech professionals to develop solutions to real-world challenges. Innovista Hackathon 1.0 holds from July 28 to September 13, 2025.

The theme for the event is, “Future Tech: Advancing Health & Finance”. This hackathon explores the powerful intersection of AI, blockchain, biotech, digital health, and fintech, driving breakthroughs that will shape industries and improve lives.

The hackathon will encourage creativity and technological advancement by providing Nigerian tech enthusiasts, Artificial Intelligence enthusiasts, mid-level IT professionals, and software developers, among others the opportunity to innovate, and create impactful digital solutions.

Innovista Hackathon 1.0 promises enticing rewards for top-performing participants with prizes worth over 1 million Naira, including cash rewards, certificates, gadgets, and opportunities for mentorship with industry professionals.

Bernard Anenih, Chairperson of Innovista Hackathon 1.0 and Founder of Quadorra Technology,

says that the overarching vision of the hackathon is to empower innovators, developers, and problem-solvers to come together to harness emerging technologies, build transformative solutions, and push the boundaries of what is possible. According to him, the mission is “to host hackathons that bring together visionary minds to transform ideas into groundbreaking solutions.” He expressed commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration, and technical excellence, empowering innovators to push the boundaries of technology.

Anenih noted the organisation’s “belief that innovation is fuelled by collaboration, creativity, and a passion for problem-solving. The hackathon is designed to bring together developers, designers, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to transform bold ideas into real-world solutions.” Other members of the Innovista Hackathon 1.0 organising team are seasoned tech professionals, Amos Sanmi (Head of Tech & Infrastructure) and Goodnews Eguabor (Head of Partnerships & External Relations).

Registration for the Innovista Hackathon 1.0 is open to tech professionals, programmers, software engineers and health data analysts cum professionals who are passionate about technology and innovation. Registration closes on 5th June 2025. Experienced professionals, industry leaders, and tech enthusiasts are also invited to apply to be Judges! This presents an opportunity for those who wish to play a key role in evaluating the innovative projects of participants during the hackathon.

Interested participants can visit the official website at https://digihub-ng.tech/innovista-hackathon/ to complete the registration process. Early registration is encouraged due to limited slots. Updates will be posted on the Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn platforms of DIgihub Technology Solutions and Quadorra Technology.