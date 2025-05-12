Dangote Refinery Announces N10 Petrol Refund For Customers

Dangote Petrochemicals Refinery has quietly reduced the ex-gantry price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, to N825 per litre—a N10 reduction from the publicly announced price of N835 per litre.

Sources revealed on Monday that while marketers continue to pay N835 per litre for the product, they receive a N10 rebate once they successfully load and evacuate the petrol from the refinery. This price adjustment allows marketers to sell petrol at a lower retail price range of N830 to N835 per litre, helping them outprice competitors, including private depot owners and importers.

Though the price cut has not been officially declared as a reduction, the rebate system effectively lowers costs for both marketers and customers. A source close to the refinery commented, “It’s not an official reduction yet, but the rebate is paid after marketers purchase the product.”

This change follows a N45 price drop last month, when Dangote reduced the ex-gantry price from N880 to N835 per litre. This move coincided with the full implementation of the Naira-for-Crude agreement, which had been temporarily suspended earlier.

Efforts to reach Dangote’s spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, for an official comment on the latest price change were unsuccessful.