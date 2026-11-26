Key Points

More than 65,000 African students in UK universities may be excluded from a proposed tuition fee concession for EU students.

The arrangement could allow eligible EU students to pay fees closer to the rates charged to UK students.

African and other non-EU students will continue to face international tuition fees, which are often significantly higher.

Britain and the European Union have given themselves six months to negotiate the proposed reciprocal education arrangement.

The final agreement and its financial implications for universities are yet to be determined.

Main Story

More than 65,000 African students studying at universities across the United Kingdom could miss out on a proposed tuition fee concession being negotiated between Britain and the European Union.

The proposed arrangement is expected to give eligible EU students access to lower tuition fees at British universities, bringing their charges closer to those paid by eligible UK students.

However, African students and other non-EU nationals are not included in the proposed concession, meaning they could continue paying higher international tuition fees.

Data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) show that 65,005 students from African countries were enrolled at UK higher-education institutions during the 2024/25 academic year. They represented approximately 9.5 per cent of the country’s 685,565 international students.

According to the UK Observer, the proposed agreement could restore some of the preferential fee treatment EU students lost following Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The UK and EU agreed to negotiate the arrangement at their November 20 summit in Brussels, with both sides given six months to finalise the terms.

The agreement would also benefit British students studying in EU countries.

In a joint statement, both sides said the supplementary agreement would cover “EU students in the UK and for UK students in the EU” and apply “irrespective of the immigration pathway”.

The Issues: African Students Face Higher Education Costs

Since Brexit, most new EU students have been classified as international students at British universities, losing the preferential tuition fee arrangements previously available to them.

The proposed deal could restore those benefits for eligible European students, but African applicants would remain outside the arrangement.

In England, eligible domestic undergraduate students face a maximum annual tuition fee of £9,790 for the 2026–27 academic year, according to the Department for Education.

International students, including those from African countries, are not covered by this fee cap. Instead, universities determine their tuition charges, which can vary significantly depending on the institution and course.

For programmes such as medicine, engineering and business, international fees can reach tens of thousands of pounds annually.

This difference could make studying in the UK more expensive for African students compared with eligible European applicants, particularly those already struggling with rising education and living costs.

What’s Being Said: Universities Face Financial Pressure

The proposed arrangement also comes at a difficult time for British universities.

Many institutions are dealing with rising operating costs and pressure from declining international student numbers, making tuition income an important part of their finances.

The Russell Group has previously estimated that granting home-fee status to EU students could cost UK universities as much as £570 million, based on current student numbers.

The financial impact could depend on whether the British government agrees to compensate universities for potential losses in tuition income.

What’s Next: Six Months for an Agreement

The UK and EU have six months to negotiate the proposed reciprocal arrangement.

However, the final terms, eligibility requirements and financial implications remain subject to negotiations.

Until an agreement is reached, the proposed concession should not be treated as an implemented policy.

Bottom Line

The proposed UK-EU tuition fee arrangement could make British higher education more affordable for eligible European students while leaving thousands of African students facing higher international charges.

For African families and prospective students, the development raises concerns about the growing cost of accessing British universities.

Although the agreement is not yet final, its eventual terms could reshape the financial conditions under which European and African students pursue higher education in the UK.