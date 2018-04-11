Delta Assembly Approves Loan for Okowa

The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the request of the State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for a N600 million term loan facility from Fidelity Bank Plc.

According to the governor’s aide, this is to enable the State government meet its 50 percent contribution required to access the 2017 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) counterpart fund from the federal government.

The request letter written to the house was read by Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori and was approved after a debate of it by lawmakers.

Okowa has interfaced with the people of Warri North and South council areas in continuation of his town hall meeting programme designed to help his government’s planning process especially in the area of budgeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said his government was collaborating with relevant authorities to facilitate the dredging of Warri and Koko ports.

While speaking in Warri south, the Governor promised to give attention to the abandoned Ugborodo new town housing unit, abandoned water project started by the Ibori administration, inadequate funding for DESOPADEC and the construction of a network of bridges linking communities to Warri.

In Warri North, the people asked for the completion of abandoned Koko stadium, rehabilitation and upgrade of Koko hospital, the understaffing problem of Iwere college, as well as the absence of government project in Egbema community.

Governor Okowa in his response promised to address virtually all the issues raised and investigate the dormancy of Koko Water project, as well as the complaint of mismanagement of sand dredging machine procured by the council area during former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan’s tenure.