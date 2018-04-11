2019: Orogu says Buhari will not Win in Plateau

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared that it would ensure all hands are on deck to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari again in 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared his interest to run for the second term on Monday.

The party said it would be recalled that in 2015 general elections, the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan defeated President Muhammadu Buhari with wide margins.

Francis Orogu, while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to run for a second term in office, vowed that the President will be defeated in the state again.

Orogu, who spoke to newsmen at the PDP Secretariat in Lafia on Tuesday, admitted that the failure of his party was as a result of the failure to zone the presidential candidate to the North, which provoked many to desert the party prior to the 2015 general elections.

“The PDP has realised its mistakes and the National Chairman of the party has apologized. The entire Middle Belt has realigned to ensure the return of power back to the PDP”, Orogu said.

“Buhari lost in 2015 during the presidential election in Nasarawa where APC was the ruling party. He will lose again in 2019 not only here but in the Middle Belt zone,” Orogu assured.

“Today every zone has reasons to turn their back on Buhari. He is no more a threat to the PDP; more so the party has zoned the presidency to the North and we are going to bring out a vibrant, agile, creative and available contestant,” he said.

He affirmed that the Buhari of today is not the Buhari of three years ago that was propagated and believed to be the messiah we are waiting for.