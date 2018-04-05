Governor Urges Nigerians to Embrace Culture for Peace to Reign

Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State has implored Nigerians to embrace the culture and customs of their communities to strengthen the peace and unity of the nation.

The Governor said this at the Organisation For the Advancement Of Anioma Culture (OFAAC) “15th Anioma Cultural Festival,” with the theme “Building Bridges,” in Asaba, Delta State.

According to him, “embracing our culture would help to build bridges across various ethnic groups in the country and strengthen the peace.

“I want to compliment the organisers of this festival for keeping hope alive. Organise our people to come together and create this cultural festival. We have to be proud of our cultural heritage. We must associate with ourselves, think together, encourage our youths to understand our customs, culture, and we will build a stronger society.”

“When we are united we will remain peaceful and add value to the peace of the state,” he stated.

The Governor commended the organisers of the festival, for building bridges across the various senatorial districts in the state assuring them of government’s cooperation and support in their various activities.

“With the bridges, we have built and the presence of the traditional rulers from across the state, the hand of fellowship will continue to strengthen the peace in the state’, Okowa said.

The President of OFAAC, Engineer Kester Ifeadi in an opening address, described the cultural festival as a remarkable one for all sons and daughters of Anioma, adding that it will be a rallying point for cultural rebirth and unification of Anioma communities in Delta State.