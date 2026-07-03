Defence minister seeks stronger industry collaboration to boost crude oil production

Key points

Defence Minister Christopher Musa urged oil and gas stakeholders to support efforts to increase Nigeria’s crude oil production.

He said stronger collaboration is needed to protect oil infrastructure and combat crude oil theft.

Operation Delta Safe pledged sustained operations against pipeline vandalism and economic sabotage.

Industry operators committed to deeper cooperation through intelligence sharing and regular consultations.

Main story

The Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, has called on stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to strengthen collaboration with the Federal Government to increase Nigeria’s crude oil production and protect critical energy infrastructure.

Musa made the call during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Headquarters of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the division’s spokesperson, Lt.-Col. Umar Adam.

The meeting focused on improving crude oil production, enhancing the security of critical national assets and promoting cooperation between security agencies and industry operators.

Musa described the oil and gas sector as central to Nigeria’s economic growth and national development, saying the country’s production targets could only be achieved through sustained collaboration among the Armed Forces, security agencies, regulators and industry stakeholders.

“Increased crude oil production remains vital to national development and economic stability.

“To achieve our production targets, there must be greater information sharing, mutual trust and collective commitment to protecting oil infrastructure,” he said.

The minister also urged stakeholders to support ongoing efforts to eliminate crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other forms of economic sabotage that continue to undermine national revenue.

The Commander of the Joint Task Force (South South), Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Rear Adm. Olugbenga Oladipo, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to protecting critical national assets.

Oladipo said troops under Operation Delta Safe would continue to conduct operations professionally while sustaining pressure on crude oil thieves, pipeline vandals and other criminal elements operating in the Niger Delta.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Emekah, assured stakeholders that the military would continue to provide a secure environment for legitimate oil exploration and production activities.

He also urged oil companies to honour the provisions of their Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with host communities.

“Adherence to such agreements will promote trust, peaceful coexistence and stronger collaboration among stakeholders,” Emekah said.

According to Adam, the meeting also gave industry operators an opportunity to outline operational challenges affecting production and seek closer cooperation with security agencies.

He said participants expressed optimism that stronger collaboration would improve operational efficiency, enhance the protection of oil infrastructure and encourage increased investment in the sector.

Adam added that operators pledged to deepen cooperation through regular consultations, intelligence sharing and coordinated security measures.

The issues

Crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and attacks on oil infrastructure continue to constrain Nigeria’s oil production, reducing government revenue and discouraging investment. The Federal Government has prioritised stronger security collaboration as part of efforts to raise production and improve energy sector performance.

What’s being said

“To achieve our production targets, there must be greater information sharing, mutual trust and collective commitment to protecting oil infrastructure.” — Christopher Musa, Minister of Defence

“Adherence to such agreements will promote trust, peaceful coexistence and stronger collaboration among stakeholders.” — Emmanuel Emekah, General Officer Commanding, 6 Division

What’s next

Security agencies are expected to sustain operations against crude oil theft while strengthening engagement with industry operators. Oil companies have also committed to closer collaboration through intelligence sharing and coordinated security efforts.

Bottom line

The Federal Government is seeking stronger collaboration between security agencies and the oil industry to curb crude oil theft, protect critical infrastructure and support efforts to increase Nigeria’s crude oil production.