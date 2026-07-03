NEPC targets stronger non-oil exports through deeper collaboration with exporters

Key points

NEPC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting exporters through stronger collaboration with industry stakeholders.

Nigeria’s non-oil exports rose to a record $6.1 billion in 2025, with exports reaching 120 countries.

The council said outstanding Export Expansion Grant (EEG) claims for 2021 and 2022 are nearing resolution.

Nigeria will host the fifth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Lagos in November 2027.

Main story

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening non-oil exports by deepening collaboration with exporters, manufacturers and other industry stakeholders as Nigeria seeks to sustain record export growth.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting at the council’s South-West Regional Office, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the council’s Head of Corporate Communications, Sadiq Aliu.

Ayeni said the engagement brought together exporters, manufacturers, processors, merchants, government agencies and organised private sector representatives to identify industry challenges, explore new opportunities and strengthen partnerships.

She said Nigeria recorded its highest-ever non-oil export earnings in 2025, with exports valued at $6.1 billion, up from $5.46 billion in 2024.

According to her, Nigerian exporters shipped more than 8.02 million metric tonnes of products comprising 281 non-oil products to 120 countries during the year.

Ayeni commended exporters for their resilience, saying their efforts had strengthened Nigeria’s position in global export markets despite prevailing economic challenges.

She added that the council had continued to support exporters through training programmes, mentorship, product certification, market access initiatives and business development services.

On the Export Expansion Grant (EEG), Ayeni said progress had been made in resolving outstanding claims for 2021 and 2022.

She expressed optimism that the Federal Government would announce payment of the outstanding claims in the coming weeks.

The NEPC boss also announced that Nigeria would host the fifth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Lagos from November 5 to November 11, 2027.

According to her, the event is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, about 2,500 exhibitors, and participants from over 100 countries.

She said the trade fair is projected to facilitate $50 billion in trade and investment deals while providing a platform for businesses to expand opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ayeni urged stakeholders to sustain collaboration with the council to boost non-oil exports, create jobs, increase foreign exchange earnings and improve Nigeria’s export competitiveness.

The issues

Nigeria has been pursuing export diversification to reduce dependence on crude oil revenues. Strengthening non-oil exports is seen as critical to boosting foreign exchange earnings, creating jobs and expanding the country’s participation in regional and global trade, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

What’s being said

“We organised this meeting to hear directly from exporters, understand their challenges, identify opportunities and strengthen partnerships for improved performance of non-oil exports.” — Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director/CEO, NEPC

“We are confident that the Federal Government will announce payment of the outstanding Export Expansion Grant claims in the coming weeks.” — Nonye Ayeni

What’s next

The NEPC will continue implementing exporter support programmes while working with stakeholders ahead of Nigeria’s hosting of the fifth Intra-African Trade Fair in 2027. Exporters are also awaiting the Federal Government’s decision on outstanding EEG payments.

Bottom line

With non-oil export earnings reaching a record $6.1 billion in 2025, the NEPC is intensifying collaboration with exporters and industry stakeholders to sustain growth, improve competitiveness and expand Nigeria’s presence in international markets.