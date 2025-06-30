Debt Is Up, Fuel Is Down, Hope Is On Hold — Welcome To H2!

It’s Monday, June 30, and here we are halfway through 2025, like reaching the apex of a rollercoaster that’s already given us enough ups and downs to last a lifetime. Nigeria’s economy is putting on a show: headlines are flashing sugar highs with stock rallies, bitter pauses in debt, and one-man performances from the biggest refinery on the continent, all playing out in front of a crowd that’s part hopeful, part exasperated, and all Lagos.

First stop: debt city. According to the Debt Management Office, as of March 31, Nigeria’s public debt sits at a face‑melting ₦149.39 trillion. That’s up ₦27.72 trillion from a year ago (a 22.8% jump) and another ₦4.72 trillion since December 2024. Imagine owing enough to buy every danfo, keke, and car in Lagos, and still needing more! The naira’s fall isn’t helping either: of that debt, ₦70.63 trillion is external, with the currency slump making that number look even more monstrous.

But it’s not all red lights. Over at Dangote Refinery, they’re playing hardball: come August 15, their 650,000-barrel-per-day plant rolls out direct fuel supply to marketers and heavy users, completely cutting out middlemen. They’ve invested around ₦720 billion in 4,000 CNG trucks and 100 new stations, promising to absorb over ₦1 trillion in yearly logistics costs. This means cheaper, cleaner fuel, and possibly 15,000 new jobs. But it also has traders sweating; some fear the refinery is about to pull a monopoly stunt.

And just when you think that’s the end of the gist, guess again! Dangote’s refinery has officially sent out its first major shipment of gasoline to Asia this month. Yes, we’re exporting now! Who says Nigerian-made products can’t make global waves?

So what does all this mean for the average Naija hustler? We’re hitting H2 with debt high on the national balance sheet, but there’s real potential for relief, if fuel prices finally drop and the refinery stays true to its promise. We’re seeing forward-thinking infrastructure, but also the risk of big boys squeezing out the little guys.

Meanwhile, we’re still coping with skyrocketing prices, generator fees, and those unending “I’m broke” texts at 2 AM. But we’re Nigerians, we adapt, invent, and laugh through it all. Debt becomes comedy (“Oya, where my share?”), bond auctions become chat group memes, and refinery headlines become Sunday night water‑cooler talk.

Now we roll into H2 with hopeful anxiety: we want that debt to flatten, the naira to stabilize, and Dangote’s bold moves to benefit everyone, traders, job seekers, fuel users. Until then, we’ll keep doing what we do best: joke, tag friends (“Market correction? Na market haircut”), and laugh softly at the absurdity of it all.

So here’s to the next 182 days: may they bring more wins than woes, more fuel in tanks than fuel in our jokes, and less debt on the national ledger, and hopefully more smiles in roadside chats.

Happy H2, Nigeria, let’s make the second half count!