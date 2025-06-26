Thursday Chronicles: “Men Don’t Cry… But They Sure Snore Loudly”

They say June is the month to celebrate men. One whole month dedicated to the same people who will walk past a mirror, flex, and say, “Na man I be,” like it’s a personality trait. Now, we’re not saying they don’t deserve the spotlight. We’re just saying that if we’re going to celebrate them, we might as well do it properly, with plenty of banter, a sprinkle of truth, and a side of small chops.

Men are… fascinating creatures. Give a man ₦5k, and he’ll buy suya, fuel his car, buy deodorant, send his mum ₦1k, and still tell you, “I get small change sha.” That’s not budgeting. That’s spiritual financial management. Left to most guys, a single white T-shirt will be used for every occasion. Interview? White T-shirt. Wedding? White T-shirt. Burial? Add a black face cap. Date? Spray perfume, same white T-shirt.

But that’s the thing about men. There’s this charming simplicity to them. They don’t overthink things. They don’t even think sometimes, but that’s another issue entirely. You’ll ask a guy, “Are you okay?” He’ll reply, “I’m good.” Meanwhile, he hasn’t eaten since morning, his bank app isn’t opening, his tyre is flat, and he’s still wondering if he should message Amaka or just block her to avoid breakfast. But he’s “good.”

One thing you can’t take away from men, though, is the premium packaging. They may be struggling, but you’ll never know. Shirt ironed. Beard brushed. Slippers cleaned. Wallet empty. But vibes, limitless. They have mastered the art of keeping it together, especially when everything is falling apart. You’ll see a guy walking with so much confidence, you’d think he owns three companies. Don’t ask too many questions; the only thing he owns is a cracked power bank and 42 unopened WhatsApp messages.

And don’t even get me started on how men behave in romantic situations. It’s either full boldness or complete confusion, no in-between. They’ll fall in love silently, suffer alone, and finally confess after the girl is already engaged. Some will toast you with audacity backed by nothing but the same white T-shirt and a phone screen that’s brighter than their future plans. And if a guy starts his line with “I’ve never done this before,” just know that he has, probably last week.

Now, let’s address the emotional department. Society has done such a good job convincing men that emotions are for weaklings, many of them think shedding a tear is a criminal offence. “Men don’t cry,” they say. But they snore with the force of ten engines. They sulk in silence. They will get heartbroken, and instead of talking, they will go and lift weights or start preaching motivational quotes on Instagram like, “In life, you move!” Bro, are you okay?

The pressure men face is loud. There’s the expectation to succeed quickly, provide for everyone, be emotionally stable, stay fit, communicate well, not cheat, be romantic, and still pay for everything. Meanwhile, nobody taught them how to navigate life’s curveballs. Many are winging it daily, praying silently that no one finds out they’re just improvising life like freestyle rappers.

But even with the pressure, the madness, and the silent struggles, men are still hilarious to observe. Watch a group of guys gather and you’d think it’s a financial summit. Meanwhile, they’re arguing about football with the intensity of a presidential debate. Or they’re discussing who the finest female celebrity is, like they’re on the selection panel for beauty pageants.

You will also notice that men bond over the weirdest things. You give two men a single cable to charge their phones at the same time, and boom, friendship for life. You lend one guy a pen during a meeting, and next thing, he’s calling you “my brother.” They form friendships through suffering, shared struggles, and sometimes, just mutual silence. No deep talk, no emotional check-ins, just vibes and “How far, guy?”

But beneath the banter and steel is a layer most people don’t notice: many men are tired. Tired of proving, tired of pretending, tired of pushing without being seen. They don’t always say it, but you can sense it in the long sighs, the late-night tweets, the “I dey” responses, and the quiet stares. Yet, they show up. They keep showing up. They try, and keep trying. For their families. For their loved ones. For themselves, even when it doesn’t look like it.

So this June, let’s actually celebrate men, not just with a Father’s Day shoutout sandwiched between football scores and World Jollof Rice Day, but with real acknowledgment. Buy him food. Send him money. Tell him it’s okay to feel that way. Don’t just ask him what he brings to the table; ask if he has eaten from it.

Because men don’t cry? Maybe. But they sure need space to breathe, rest, laugh, and be appreciated.

And let’s be honest, if he’s not crying, he’s probably just snoring his feelings away.

Happy Men’s Month. Give the bros their flowers before they use them to fry plantain.

Same time next week. Come with laughter, leave with sense.