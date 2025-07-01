FG Sets August 1 Deadline For Visa Overstayers As Amnesty Portal Opens

The Federal Government has given foreign nationals in Nigeria until August 1, 2025, to regularise their stay or face stiff penalties under a renewed crackdown on visa overstayers. Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced on Monday that an online immigration amnesty portal would open in July, allowing foreigners with expired visas to legalise their status before enforcement begins.

“Once the amnesty period is over, we will implement the law 100 per cent, and there will be penalties for overstaying in Nigeria,” Tunji-Ojo stated during a stakeholders’ session on immigration reforms at the Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters in Abuja.

The minister urged diplomatic missions to inform their citizens to use the window to avoid fines and possible bans.

As part of broader immigration reforms introduced in April, the Federal Government began enforcing a $15 daily surcharge for each day a visitor overstays beyond the date stamped in their passport, with a three-month grace period extending to July 31.

From August 1, visitors who have overstayed will face accrued surcharges and entry bans: a five-year ban for overstays of six months and a 10-year ban for overstays of a year or more, according to NIS guidelines.

The amnesty portal will enable holders of expired visa-on-arrival permits, single-entry visas, and lapsed residence cards to apply online, upload supporting documents, and receive clearance without visiting immigration offices.

E-Visa System Gains Traction

Tunji-Ojo also revealed that over 14,000 visa applications have been processed in six weeks under Nigeria’s new electronic visa regime.

He emphasised that the e-visa system is designed to improve ease of entry, enhance transparency, and boost economic growth without compromising national security.

“When someone needs a visa to Nigeria, and all they seek is who knows the minister or the CG of Immigration, that is not how to grow a country. We must make it easy while protecting national security,” he said.

Cost Savings and Process Automation

The minister disclosed that the government saved nearly ₦1 billion annually by scrapping manual archiving of passport and visa documents in 2023, redirecting resources towards digital infrastructure and data integrity.

The passport automation initiative, which began in January 2024, has eliminated the need for physical forms and middlemen. Applicants now complete forms, pay fees, and upload documents online, with biometric capture and passport collection handled in streamlined 20-minute appointments.

By May 2025, 99 per cent of passport applications were processed end-to-end digitally, helping clear a backlog of over 200,000 passports and reducing opportunities for corruption.

“If you want to kill corruption, kill scarcity,” Tunji-Ojo noted, reflecting on how digital systems have removed bottlenecks that fuel graft.

E-CERPAC and TWP Set to Launch

The Federal Government is set to launch the electronic Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (e-CERPAC) and an electronic Temporary Work Permit (e-TWP) within weeks, further digitising immigration services.

Tunji-Ojo warned against past practices where Temporary Work Permits were repeatedly renewed to evade the law, stating that automation will enforce compliance.

Immigration Service’s Technological Expansion

Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, highlighted new services under the e-visa regime, including online visa applications, e-CERPAC, Landing and Exit Cards, and digitised Temporary Work Permits.

“These digital solutions leverage technology to streamline processes, enhance security, and improve the experience for travellers and stakeholders,” she said.

She added that the e-CERPAC simplifies residence permit processes for foreign nationals, while digitisation of the Temporary Work Permit reduces processing time and increases efficiency.

With the phased rollout of these reforms, the Federal Government aims to enhance security, ensure compliance with immigration laws, and support economic growth by facilitating legitimate travel and investment in Nigeria.